Orfeón and Escolanía de Huelva present tonight a ‘wonderful concert’ in the framework of OCIb 2021

Huelva, November 10 (Europe Press) –

The Ibero-American Cultural Autumn (OCIb 2021) continues to fill its 14th edition program with music with various and varied proposals. On Wednesday nights the “movie party” presented by Orfeón and Escolanía de Huelva will take place starting at 8.30 pm in the garages of the port of Huelva.

This is the world premiere of this show in which the audience will be able to enjoy a unique tour through the soundtracks of some of the most famous and famous films.

Children’s films will play a leading role, making this party an ideal cultural proposition for the enjoyment of the whole family.

Great movie classics music will be present, with highlights such as “The Wizard of Oz”, “Cinderella”, “Mary Poppins” or “The Jungle Book” among others. An exciting journey through the music of some of the films most remembered and appreciated by many generations and the original artworks that have marked the history of cinema.

The Port of Huelva once again collaborates with the Ibero-American cultural autumn, making space so that the residents of Huelva can enjoy this unique offering. Entrance will be free and free until full capacity is reached.