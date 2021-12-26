The Grinch: This is what Cindy Lou looks like more than 20 years after the Christmas movie | Taylor Momsen nnda nnlt | Fame

birthday It is the time when many families come together to share. In addition to enjoying moments with loved ones, there are those who love to watch films for this season, and among those films that have remained in the memory of many “El Grinch‘, released in 2000 and tells the story of a green, furry and bitter creature who hates Christmas.

more information: All about the Grinch who became a legend in the movie Jim Carrey

Although he suffers from a hard heart, the girl will appear looking for good and noble feelings to awaken in him, something that he eventually achieves. It is about extension Little Cindy LouWhich steals the emotion of the audience. This character was Played by Taylor Momsen.

Because it’s been more than two decades since the release of this movie, we’ll tell you what happened to the actress who gave life to the sweet girl, as well as explain what she looks like today.

In The Grinch, young Cindy Lou believes everyone forgets the true meaning of Christmas by worrying too much about gifts, decorations, celebrations and little personal relationships (Image: Universal Pictures)

What happened to actress Cindy Lou?

After giving life to Cindy Lou, Momsen Taylor In many other productions such as: “We Were Soldiers”, “Hansel and Gretel”, “Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams”, all from 2002, “Saving Shiloh” and “Misconceptions”, both from 2006 , “Paranoid” Park” and “Underdog”, both from 2008, “Gossip Girl” from 2007 to 2012, and “Spy School” from 2008.

In August 2011, Momsen announced to Elle magazine that he is leaving acting to focus on his music career, a face he started at the age of five When he recorded the song “Christmas, Why Can’t I Find You?” For the soundtrack to The Grinch.

She is currently best known for being a singer for a hard rock band called The Pretty Reckless, with which she recorded her debut album ‘Light Me Up’ and her first EP ‘The Pretty Reckless’ in 2010. She was a huge hit in the UK and Ireland.

Taylor Momsen smiles as she participates in “Le Grand Journal” on the website of French TV channel Canal + in Paris on March 13, 2014 (Photo: Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP)

In 2011, his band Evanescence opened. During his tour of the United States and Canada, and Guns N’ Roses in November of the same year. After a career on the rise.

In 2020, Momsen lent his voice to the American rock band Evanescence., for one song from the band’s album, The Bitter Truth, “Use My Voice” with other artists including American rock vocalist Lzzy Hale de Halestorm, Dutch symphonic metal vocalist. In Temptation’s Sharon den Adel and electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling.

Taylor-Michel Momsen performs on stage with his band The Pretty Reckless on August 25, 2017 during the Rock en Seine music festival in Saint-Cloud, west of Paris (Photo: Zakaria Abdelkafi/AFP)

What does little CINDY LOU look like right now?

Although she is no longer engaged in acting, everyone remembers little Cindy Lou. Here is what actress Taylor Michele Momsen born in St. Louis, Missouri looks like on July 26, 1993.