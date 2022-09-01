Pakistan affected by floods: satellite images show before and after

Satellite images showed before and after the size of the volume Heavy floods in Pakistan That forced tens of thousands of people to do so leave their homes.

Photos were taken and posted by Maxar Technologies show Flood levels rise along the Indus RiverAs well as in the cities of Rajanpur and Rogan in Punjab province.

Unprecedented flood photos

The rainy Unusually strong monsoons have caused devastating floods in both the north and south of the country. Killed more than a thousand.

More It is difficult to comprehend the scale of the flood disaster in Pakistan, the fifth most populous country in the world. Nearly 1,400 people were killed, 1 million homes were damaged or destroyed, and 50,000,000 people were displaced. A third of the country is under water

It was more than 33 million people, that is, one Pakistani in seven flood affected and about a million homes destroyed or damagedAccording to the government.

rain hit pakistan

According to the latest tally, published on Monday, by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), at least 1,061 people have died since The beginning of the monsoon in June, 28 of them in the last 24 hours.

Heavy monsoon rains have caused devastating floods. Photo: Reuters

The The authorities continued to try to reach the isolated villages In the mountainous regions of the north of the country, which raises fears of an increase in the number of victims.

The monsoon, which usually lasts from June to September, is essential to irrigate farms and replenish the water resources of the Indian subcontinent. But it also bears disasters and devastation.

Photo: AFP.

This year, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman named it “Monsoon decade”.

Pakistani officials attribute these extreme events to climate change and claim it The country suffers from the consequences of irresponsible environmental practices from other parts of the world.

The Rainfall this year compared to 2010which killed about 2,000 people and submerged nearly a fifth of the country.