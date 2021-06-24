Paraguay: formations, time and how to see them in the US

18 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The critical part of the first phase of America’s Cup And the two start taking on another relationship. Chile s Paraguay They meet on the fourth date in a cross that will begin to determine Group A of the competition: The victory puts the Andean cross in front and leaves Paraguay a step away, depending on what happens with Bolivia-Uruguay in the previous round.

see also


Without Alexis, Vargas is the Chilean team's top scorer. Photograph: Rodolfo Bohrer/Reuters

Without Alexis, Vargas is the Chilean team’s top scorer. Photograph: Rodolfo Bohrer/Reuters

What time does Chile-Paraguay play in the US?

California (UTC-7): 5.00 pm.
Chicago (UTC-5): 7:00 pm.
Washington, New York, and Miami (UTC-4): 8:00 pm.

see also

In a great match, Peru and Ecuador were on hand

Where to watch the Chile-Paraguay match in the United States

The game will be broadcast on TV Telemundo Deportes, Fox Sports, TUDN and Univisión. The stage will be Mane Garrincha in Brasilia And Colombian Willmar Roldan will do justice.

Angel Romero is one of the most important players in Paraguay. EFE / Alberto Valdes

Angel Romero is one of the most important players in Paraguay. EFE / Alberto Valdes

Possible combinations

Chile: Claudio Bravo Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Francisco Cerralta, Eugenio Mina; Charles Aranguiz, Thomas Alarcón, Arturo Vidal; Eduardo Vargas, Ben Brereton and Cesar Benares.

see also

Chile: Alexis Sanchez did not reach the quarter-finals and two others were injured

Paraguay: Anthony Silva Alberto Espinola, Gustavo Gomez, Junior Alonso, Santiago Arzamendia; Miguel Almiron, Adrian Cubas, Robert Perez da Motta, and Alejandro Romero Gamara; Gabriel Avalos and Angel Romero.

This is how Chile arrives

The Martín Lasarte group looks like one of the most أكثر Contest and Continent Company. With five points, Chile tied with Argentina, Then he beat Bolivia and got another valuable draw against Uruguay. Although there is no Alexis Sanchez, the wounded, crossed the Andes already in the quarter-finals and in front of Guarani will play the last game of the group: after that they will be free. With victory, they will be for a moment the only leaders.

see also

Be careful Messi, Aguero is spying on you!

Paraguay Championship

see also


Besides Brereton, the other players "Europeans" America's Cup

1- Brazil 9 points (3PJ)
2- Colombia 4 points (4PJ)
3- Peru 4 points (3 PJ)
4- Ecuador 2 points (3PJ)
5- Venezuela 2 points (3PJ)

More Stories

How to watch Gateshead Diamond League shows

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Opposition to the Tokyo Olympics continued a month after the exhibition began

16 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Second positive for covid-19 virus linked to Ugandan delegation to Tokyo Games

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

WIM Gaby Vargas in the United States – Sports Center

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Positive was detected in the Olympic delegation – Luces del Siglo

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Carla Heredia sends a message after a new win in Las Vegas, United States

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The US economy grows 6.4% in the first quarter

15 mins ago Mia Thompson

The movie that didn’t win an Oscar: “Wolfwalkers” by Tom Moore and Ross Stewart

16 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Paraguay: formations, time and how to see them in the US

18 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Hundreds of graves have been found at another boarding school for Aboriginal children in Canada

18 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Cruises in the Caribbean and Latin America

2 hours ago Leo Adkins