Parenthood is a great movie on Netflix

When is Father’s Day?

When do I start June, It raises the same question: When is Father’s Day celebrated?. Like every year, in 2021 It is celebrated on the third Sunday of the sixth month. Coincidentally, this year will also coincide with science dayFrom June 20, a public holiday.

It will be necessary to see how the epidemiological situation in our country continues and whether new measures will be taken by that date in relation to those who are currently ruling, according to the DNU, Valid until June 11, nine days before the celebration.

Father’s Day in Argentina 2021

The idea of ​​celebrating paternity was born in the United States in 1910, when a woman named S.Honoring the smart man He wanted to pay tribute to his father, who only raised 6 children on a farm in Washington state, and that’s what happened to him while listening to a sermon in church for Mother’s Day. But this was not officially determined definitively until 1924.

In Argentina, the first Father’s Day was celebrated on August 24, 1958. This day was chosen in honor of the “Father of the Nation”, from that date but in 1816 she was the only daughter of General José de San Martín.

However, many countries included the June conference: among them, There is Chile, Colombia, Cuba and Peruand Venezuela, France, Egypt, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and South Africa, among others.

A few years later, the day in the calendar was changed and it was decided that this celebration would take place in the third month of June.