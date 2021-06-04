Parenthood is an impressive Netflix movie

Netflix Trailer “Parenthood”

Every time it starts June, The same question comes up: When is Father’s Day celebrated?. Like every year, in 2021 It is celebrated on the third Sunday of the sixth month. Coincidentally, this year will also coincide with science day, since June 20, fixed holiday.

It will be necessary to see how the epidemiological situation continues in our country and whether new measures will be taken by that date since those that currently govern, according to DNU, It’s valid until June 11, nine days before the celebration.

Father’s Day in Argentina 2021

The idea of ​​celebrating paternity arose in the United States in 1910, when a woman named S.Onora Smart Dude He wanted to pay tribute to his father, who only raised 6 children on a farm in Washington state, and that’s what happened to him while listening to a sermon at church on Mother’s Day. But this did not become definitively official until 1924.

In Argentina, the first Father’s Day celebration was held on August 24, 1958. The choice of the day was in honor of the “Father of the Nation”, since that date but in 1816 the only daughter of General José de San Martín.

However, many countries included the conference in June: among them, There is Chile, Colombia, Cuba and Peruand Venezuela, France, Egypt, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and South Africa, among others.

After a few years, the day was modified in the calendar and it was decided that this celebration would take place in the third month of June.