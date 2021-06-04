Parents of triplets had to “dump” to pay for their medical expenses

Mexico City (APRO). In May, 24-year-old Aurelia gave birth to triplets, and expenses for medical care at the Regional Hospital of Tula de Allende, in Hidalgo, exceeded her and her husband Salvador’s means.

For this reason, the couple asks for community support to cover medical expenses and those resulting from their stay in the area 220 kilometers from their home.

Related news

Both are originally from the indigenous Pahuatln community, in the municipality of Huejutla, Hidalgo.

Aurelia’s pregnancy was very dangerous, so, with the support of the state government, she was transferred from Hugotla district to Tula Hospital on May 11, taking advantage of the fact that health workers came to apply the Covid vaccine. Area.

After the vaccination supplies were delivered, a 24-year-old woman carrying multiple triplets (triplets) was flown by air from Hugotla Hospital to Tula Hospital. Hidalgo’s governor, Omar Fayadh, stated that her pregnancy was very high-risk and required neonatal treatment, at the time on social networks.

Salvador explained this to the local media: it so happened that because they were triplets, they explained to us that in Hugotla they did not have all the equipment they could use, and that is why they brought us here.

However, babies are born with a weight of 500 grams, so it was necessary for them to remain in the incubator until they weighed 2 kilos until they were taken out.

That’s why they had to stay in the area and rent a room that cost 700 pesos in addition to their food. Although the health sector provided them with medical care and hospitals, Salvador borne the expenses of medical studies.

He said that in Tula they had to ask people for money – to raise money and make ends meet, so he asked for residents’ support to face their situation and opened Bancoppel’s account number 10128186340 in the name of Jos Hernndez Cruz when we had the information.