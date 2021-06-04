5,000 girls and teens in Colombia will be able to train for free in STEM fields

This program was officially launched on May 31 and ends on June 30. Teens strive to develop skills and attitudes in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

The Ministry of Information and Communications Technology (MinTIC) and the Maluka Interactive Museum have launched the national call for Girls STEAM, an initiative Seeks to advance the talents and careers of girls and teens aged 12-15 in fields such as science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM).

Minors can be linked to the initiative through 200 public and private educational institutions in the country, where They will be able to access workshops, virtual labs, personal guidance, materials and experiences that, according to MinTic, “will help them awaken an interest in professional careers related to the world of technology and communications.”

“It is important to encourage women, from an early age, to participate in innovation and technology projects, so that more and more of us can change our lives and the lives of our communities and thus contribute to bridging the gaps through ICTs,” said Karen Abudinen, Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

Girls STEAM started in 2020 as a pilot project benefiting 360 girls and adolescents in Bogotá by implementing 16 virtual work sessions.

“This is how participants will be able to discover their interests, assess their abilities and begin to build their life through a training process based on independent work sessions, simultaneous meetings, accompanying mentors and mediators, experimentation and creativity,” noted Maria Cristina Diaz, CEO of Maloka.

By 2021 it is proven that 70% of the beneficiaries are from government educational institutions and the rest are from tranches 1, 2 and 3 from private educational institutionsthat benefit the population in a state of weakness, “in a way that will enable them to access this initiative that will encourage their interest and participation in the fields of STEAM: science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics”Minister Abu Al-Dinin added.

MinTic also reported that the 5,000 participants will receive a set consisting of a Tablet computer and toolbox containing materials and supplies that they will use during the various tasks proposed.

The program will be implemented in 12 independent working sessions, Which will include offline activities and three virtual sessions where the minor will be accompanied by moderators.

Likewise, training will include Participation of mentors and recognized women in STEAM fields S, particularly with regard to issues related to ICT, for the purpose of sharing their life experiences in a virtual meeting and accompanying them to prepare their proposals.

The ICT portfolio has shared the following engagement path for those interested in being part of the program:

1. Minors between 12 and 15 years old are interested in joining Chicas STEAM They must be enrolled in public and private educational institutions in the country, and belong to classes 1, 2 or 3. There they must form a group of a minimum of 25 and a maximum of 50 who share the same interest and who are of the same age.

2. Then they should Ask the Rector to send a letter of intent to [email protected] Where the institution is presented, the number of interested students and contact information.

3. If the institution fulfills the conditions of participation, Will be contacted and invited Day of socialization.

4. After that, the Foundation will confirm the endorsement of participation and interested parties The form must be filled out Request.

Registration will be open until June 30th.

Read on:

Judge suspends Asad’s use of Venom in Popayan protests

“We hear all voices”: the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights after its meeting with members of the Democratic Center