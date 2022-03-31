Passionate opening of the 22nd International Congress of Medicine – El Sol de la Laguna

Torreon, Coahuila. – On Thursday morning, in the Cultural Center of the University of Braulio Fernández Aguirre of the University of Ciudad, the opening ceremony of the 22nd International Congress of Medicine, organized by students of the last year of the profession of the Faculty of Medicine, was held. Medicine at the UA Unit for Coahuila Torreón, in an emotional event that had the distinguished presence of the Maximum House University President of Studies, Ing. Salvador Hernández Vélez.

Dr. Sandra Chavarria-López, Coordinator of the Torion Unit at UAC, Dr. Salvador Chavarria Vásquez, Director of the Faculty of Medicine, and Dr. Guillermo Milan, Director of Logistics for the Medical Conference, as well as students chairing the organizing committee of the event, Julio Pérez Purpola, Mariana Abraham Galicia, also attended the presidency, Diana Garcia Coronado and David Franco Carrillo.

Under the theme “Future Medicine for the Challenges of the Present”, this important 22nd International Conference on Medicine is being held, in which Rector Salvador Hernández Vélez was responsible for delivering the opening statement, thanking the young students for the invitation, and delivers the following message:

“I congratulate Julio, Mariana, Diana and Diego widely, with whom I spoke and invited me to come to this conference, and I really feel proud of all of them and for those who made this event possible. I salute the famous doctors who will share their experiences, results and developments, through the various conferences that will be presented, and congratulations to all It could be an excellent conference.”

The university director added that events of this kind contribute to an updated preparation for future doctors, because it opens the possibility of learning about new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat health problems, with the positive impact that this represents in the lives of patients.

After the speech, the medical conference was opened, which featured 500 participants in person and about 300 online, and lectures attended by students from the medical schools of Monclova, Salto and Torreón Unit, as well as from local universities with health-related careers.

The conference program proceeded immediately, presenting the topics of ‘Vascular Composite Tissue Transplantation’ by Dr. Martin Iglesias and ‘Current Overview of Reconstructive Surgery for Reassignment of the Urogenital Tract in Transgender Patients’ by Dr. Damian Lopez.