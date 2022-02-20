Pedro Almodovar will direct Cate Blanchett in her first English-language film

Related news

After years of rumors and contradictory information, the first film of Pedro Almodóvar Finally the English language became a reality. The most international Spanish director will be directed Cate Blanchett On Women’s cleaning guidequote from Lucia Berlin’s famous short story book.

diverse, one of the most influential titles in Hollywood, confirmed the news this weekend. Winner of two Oscars for the pilot And the blue jasmine The film will be produced by his company (Dirty Films) in cooperation with El Deseo, the production company of the brothers Agustín and Pedro Almodóvar. The project is still in an early stage of development. It is not known which of the 43 accounts of Women’s cleaning guide It will focus the twenty-third film of a director talk to her. Almodóvar cOn In December 2021 he was writing the script in Spanish before transferring it to English.

The women in the Berlin stories are lost in life, but at the same time they are strong, intelligent and, above all, extraordinarily original. The real Almodovar girls in power, go. When the novel finally reached Spain via Alfaguara, the director said that women’s cleaning guideIt is the book with the most recognizable pages in which the pencil annotations compete with the original. […] His stories are gritty (even sloppy) and so funny that I’m inclined to do anything with them.”

Almodóvar already tried his luck in Shakespeare in 2019 with human voice, a short film starring Tilda Swinton in which she freely adapted Jean Cocteau’s play of the same name. Years ago The director was about to shoot JULIET In English, led by Meryl StreepBut at the moment of truth he did not feel confident in his mastery of the language. Manchego has also been in talks to direct film adaptations Brokeback Mountain And the Newspaper boybut finally it was Ang Lee and Lee Daniels, respectively, who were responsible for transcribing their films.

After the premiere of his works on the orders of Adam McKay (do not search) and Guillermo del Toro (Alley of lost souls), Cate Blanchett is the heroine of TÁR, the first film by Todd Field (in the room) in 15 years, and will appear in a new animated version of Pinocchio by del Toro and Borderlandsan adventure comedy written by Eli Roth (recurring with director after The house with the clock on the wall). The Australian will launch photography in 2022 disclaimerAlfonso Cuaron’s first series. Academy Award winner Kevin Kline will join the actress in the Apple TV+ version of Renee Knight’s book.

