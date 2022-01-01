Physiotherapy, the driver of well-being, according to FisioClinics

Persistent illness can reduce quality of life. For this reason, in order to restore or improve their mobility and physical well-being, hundreds of patients go to treatments natural therapy.

This field of medicine contributes to rehabilitation and prevention of injury. However, to get positive results, it is crucial to have a reliable medical center and a professional team ready to provide the right treatment for all kinds of injuries or pains.

Physio Clinics Offers one of the best physiotherapy and rehabilitation services in Bilbao, Palma de Mallorca, Logroño and soon in Madrid. The center’s philosophy is patient care and treatment with a focus on general well-being. In this way, it has specialists in physical therapy, orthopedics, nutrition, physical activity, among other specialties that strengthen people’s health and resistance.

Benefits of physical therapy for well-being and health

Physical therapy is a branch of medicine that uses techniques such as muscle release and joint mobilization to help diagnose and treat injuries or chronic problems that cause pain and inability to move. In its implementation, physical therapists can also use therapeutic methods, such as applied heat, ultrasound, electrical stimulation and physical exercises.

One of the most important benefits of physical therapy is the fact that it helps restore physical strength, flexibility and body functions. This not only allows the patient to continue with daily tasks after the injury, but also reduces the risk of re-injury.

The method used by a physiotherapist is useful in resolving any muscular, skeletal, or soft tissue diseases such as ligaments and tendons. Due to the nature of bruising that occurs in some sports, it is a highly recommended area of ​​treatment for athletes..

Another notable benefit of physical therapy is that it is one of the least invasive procedures in medicine and has verifiable results. Even people who have undergone it require limited or no use of medication.

Places and Techniques Used at FisioClinics

The FisioClinics network has the most useful and advanced technologies in therapeutic medicine, including orthopedic, manual therapy, manual lymphatic drainage, kinesiotherapy, hydrotherapy, electrotherapy, indiba, sports physiotherapy, pediatric physical therapy, invasive physiotherapy (EPI, dry needling or neuromodulation) and many other techniques to help The patient has no physical problems.

moreover, Unites other areas of medicine that affect lifestyle, such as nutrition and diseases of the genitourinary system. The assessment conducted by the specialists looks for solutions or sustainable improvements over time, so that the treatment is completely customized for each patient.

The network currently includes 3 clinics, one in Bilbao, one in Palma de Mallorca and one in Logroño. Similarly, FisioClinics plans to open a clinic in Madrid in the near future. All sites show the same focused dedication to improving patient health.

