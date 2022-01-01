The science-backed trick so that no water overflows when cooking pasta | life

Surely you have ever gotten lost when cooking pasta and the water overflowed leaving everything missing with a somewhat unpleasant white foam. With this simple and scientifically proven trick, this will never happen to you again.

Pasta is undoubtedly one of the most popular foods out there, it’s easy to prepare and can be stored for months in the pantry (if it’s dry of course) and it’s very tasty.

Cooking the pasta is a very simple process, you just have to put it in boiling water for a few minutes and drain it properly (something that, as mentioned earlier, is not as easy as you think).

And be careful, do not forget that you will never have to throw out the water from boiling pasta because it has an amazing benefit that not everyone knows about.

The only thing you have to be careful about is controlling the temperature during the process so the water doesn’t come out, at least not yet, because in case you didn’t know, there’s a very simple trick, also approved by science, to prevent water from cooking pasta from overflowing from the pot. By spraying everything.

The trick is very simple and It simply consists of placing a wooden bowl, kitchen spoon or spoon over the pot Transverse form as a cap.

To better understand this trick, you must know why the water in the pasta overflows. The reason is the starch particles in the pasta that seep into the water and make the bubbles more resistant.

These bubbles form a thick layer of white foam on the surface of the pot that prevents steam from escaping.

As the minutes go by, the surface tension of this layer ends up succumbing to the pressure of water vapor, and when it suddenly breaks it ends up overflowing with water, staining everything.

Why does a wooden spoon prevent the pasta water from running out? It has a scientific explanation based on two of the most distinctive properties of wood: it is good at absorbing water and bad at conducting heat.

In the kitchen everything is used. Before you pour pasta with boiling water into the sink, find out what top chefs do with it. Did you know him?

When starch bubbles on contact with cold, dry wood, they break, preventing the foam layer from forming and allowing the steam to escape continuously.

that by saying, The surface tension of the starch bubbles is caused by the wood and explodes on contact This causes a chain reaction that causes neighboring bubbles to explode as well.

Since a wooden spoon is more absorbent and heat-resistant than, for example, metal spoons, it allows you to control the foam for longer than using a metal utensil.

This trick that the water from boiling pasta does not come out of the pot is not infallibleIf the temperature is too high and the cooking time is too long, the wood will lose its properties and eventually sag, although it should be effective for the amounts and cooking times of dry pasta we all normally consume.