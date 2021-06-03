PlayStation Exclusive Tentative Coming Soon to Xbox Ones

Editorial: the games / Facebook social networking site / Twitter / Youtube / Instagram / News / discord / Forums

Sony started the generation PlayStation 5 With the launch of many exclusive titles. Surely some of them will not reach other consoles, but there is a chance to see them on PC.

On the other hand, there are other exclusives that seem temporary, so they have the doors open to launch on Xbox systems, for example. According to a recent indication, a title that is now exclusive to PlayStation on consoles will be on its way to Microsoft systems: Oddworld: Soulstorm.

Oddworld: Soulstorm Coming to Xbox

Sony has reached an agreement with Oddworld residents so thatworld Oddworld: Soulstorm It will premiere exclusively on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. The title was released concurrently on PC, where it also had exclusive agreements with Epic Games.

and for this, Oddworld: Soulstorm Not available on any Microsoft or Nintendo console. However, it is a fact that the title It is a temporary exclusive to PlayStation, so we’ll see it sooner or later in more systems.

There is recent evidence that the title is on its way to Xbox One Xbox India (Across Gaming Bolt), the latest batch received a rating for a Microsoft console in a Brazilian body.

As of this writing, neither Oddworld nor Xbox residents have confirmed this release. If the title is real, it could also hit Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. With that said, some players are expecting it to debut on Xbox Game Pass, but we’ll have to wait to find out more about it.

With E3 2021 approaching, some fans of the franchise are expecting an Xbox systems port to be confirmed in a few days. We will inform you of any news in this regard.

Oddworld: Soulstorm It debuted on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC (via the Epic Games Store) on April 6. Find more news about the game in this Link.