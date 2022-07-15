Police in a video of Ovaldi is the husband of a murdered teacher

22 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

An Ovaldi police officer has been criticized for a video of him checking his phone during the Robb Elementary School massacre and the husband of a teacher who died in class and called him after he was shot, according to a Texas lawmaker investigating the shooting.

Texas State Representative, Joe Moody, came to the defense of Robin Ruiz after the officer was chosen by some social media users as an example of the bewildering inaction of law enforcement during the May 24 attack.

About 80 minutes of surveillance video released this week showed Austin American Statesman Ruiz as one of the first officers to make it to the lobby after the shooting began. He checks his phone moments before the officers closest to the class run down the hall after the shooting.

Modi tweeted on Wednesday that the officer is the husband of Eva Meirelles, one of the teachers who were murdered along with 19 children in fourth-grade classes. Modi is part of a Texas House of Representatives committee that has been investigating the shooting for weeks and is due to announce its findings on Sunday.

“I wasn’t planning on speaking out until the report came out, but I couldn’t sit idly by seeing this man, who had lost everything, smeared as if he was indifferent or actively malicious. Context matters,” Moody tweeted.

More Stories

Queen Letizia of Spain surprised in a sheer dress at a public event

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

UK issues red alert for extreme heat for the first time

14 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Ivana Trump … the woman who did not forgive infidelity and took 25 million

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

What is the difference between Variant BA.5 and Centaurus?

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Italian president rejects Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s resignation

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Elon Musk’s rocket with which he intends to take humans to Mars explodes; “It’s not good,” he admits | News from Mexico

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

More and more companies are incorporating wellness programs for their human team

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

CB Zamora coach Aitor Landers and Vespa bring badminton closer to 500 children in Uganda

6 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Is it correct to use an asterisk to correct a word from a previous message? Teach me about science

6 hours ago Leo Adkins

Queen Letizia of Spain surprised in a sheer dress at a public event

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The continuation of the Alex Saab case was delayed because the United States did not hand over documents

6 hours ago Leland Griffith