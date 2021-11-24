Police officers arrest the groom in the middle of the wedding for not paying alimony: video

7 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

a group of Police men They were the heroes of a wedding after a wedding For the detention of the beloved, who owed alimony for several months, a fact that spread on social networks.

The events took place in a church in the city of El-Gububo in the Oro region. EcuadorWhen the man was celebrating his wedding with his new girlfriend, a group of policemen stormed the religious temple before the eyes of the surprised guests.

More Stories

China: The United States is playing with fire by sending a military ship to the Taiwan Strait

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

FDI in Mexico hits third highest record since 1999

16 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The young man boasts that he graduated as a lawyer after years of working in construction

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

7 members of a religious cult in Panama killed a pregnant woman and convicted six children

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Something dangerous is happening ″ with global democracy according to a report | world | DW

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

La Jornada – 80 thieves rob a department store in San Francisco, USA

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

What is the future of Chicharito Hernández with Galaxy

2 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp Trick to Hide “Internet” and “Typing”

4 mins ago Leo Adkins

Police officers arrest the groom in the middle of the wedding for not paying alimony: video

7 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States and the pressure suit on Ukraine – Juventud Rebeldi

8 mins ago Leland Griffith

Patricia Lopera has been invited to attend the World Leaders Summit “Women’s Forum” – Freedom under the word

11 mins ago Mia Thompson