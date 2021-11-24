Police officers arrest the groom in the middle of the wedding for not paying alimony: video

a group of Police men They were the heroes of a wedding after a wedding For the detention of the beloved, who owed alimony for several months, a fact that spread on social networks.

The events took place in a church in the city of El-Gububo in the Oro region. EcuadorWhen the man was celebrating his wedding with his new girlfriend, a group of policemen stormed the religious temple before the eyes of the surprised guests.

Related news

Having approached the groom and indicating the charges for which he will be arrested, the wedding attendees began to take out their phones to record the moment that remained forever on social networks.

At that time, the policemen detained the friend and tried to get him out of the church so that they could put him on patrol and take him away, but the man refused and began to struggle with the security personnel.

Related news

Netizens are making this moment viral

The arrest caused an uproar in the area, causing even strangers and people who passed their bikes in the aforementioned road, to stop to see and record the arrest of the friend who was taken to the authorities for paying several months of alimony.

Follow us on Google News and get the best information

IG