Beginning January 22, essential travelers transiting the United States must be vaccinated

Washington.- Government of the President Joe Biden Require that visitors who make essential travel, are not residents, and cross the US land border – such as truck drivers, emergency workers or the government – be full Vaccine against Covid-19 Until January 22, according to official sources.

A senior administration official said the requirement, which the White House expected in October, aligns basic travel rules with those that took effect in early November for leisure travelers. This month, the United States reopened its borders to people who had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity and was not authorized to speak about the matter before Tuesday’s official announcement, said essential travelers entering by ferry would also need to be fully vaccinated on the same date.

The rules are for non-Americans. US citizens and permanent residents can enter the country regardless of their vaccination status, but they face additional testing requirements because authorities believe they contract and spread Covid-19 more easily, and to encourage them to get vaccinated.

The Biden administration has pushed back requirements for essential travelers more than two months from the time the non-essential visitor order went into effect (November 8) to avoid disruption, particularly among truck drivers who play a vital role in the economy. Trade in North America. While most cross-border traffic was closed in the early days of pandemic in 2020, core travelers were able to travel unimpeded.

