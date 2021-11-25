The girl says that her boyfriend drove her home in an Uber because of the way she was dressed; The virus is spreading (video)

25 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

through your account tik tok, a The girl offered her boyfriend because he took her home in an Uber just because he didn’t like the way he dressed.; Before this, and her video, the girl spread on social networks.

In fact, this case Not only did the virus spread but it also caused outrage Since the young woman said that her boyfriend considered his girlfriend’s clothes to be too revealing, so he bothered to introduce them to his colleagues and friends.

@ nikki.jabs Reply to @kevinkreates_ ♬ Night Fever – From the soundtrack to “Saturday Night Fever” – Bee Gees

The complaint on TikTok was submitted by the user @nikki.jabs. According to a series of videos, she went out with her boyfriend at night and seemed uncomfortable from the start because of the outfit she chose.

In the first of these videos, the woman who looks upset and sad shows only the outfit she chose for that night: pink pants and a black navel blouse. The image is attached to the following comment:

He was so embarrassed to see him with me in that outfit.So he sent me home in an Uber and went to the grand opening without me.”

His complaint was unanimously supported by users of the social network and quickly reached several million views.

@nikki.jabs Reply to spinnyg ♬ All Well (10 minute version) (Taylor Edition) (from The Vault) – Taylor Swift

To the dismay of the audience, in the following videos, the young woman commented on both the chosen clothes and the way her boyfriend criticized her clothes and sent her home. As he commented, he has previously made comments about the way he dresses and puts on makeup.

That night, since they went to the meeting, she felt that he had not stopped looking at her with curiosity. When asked what was wrong, he said “She looked so beautiful”. She replied to him if that was her way of saying it.”He was wearing bad clothes‘ he answered only at dinner.

Then she asked if he would be embarrassed to see her with her at dinner, but he didn’t reply. And when she suggested coming home to change, which her partner refused. However, in the end he asked his house about an Uber.

“I was so sad that I spent so much time trying to look pretty and was sent home on an Uber. Would youwho does that? He sent me home to a stranger on Friday night.

In the last video, the woman said that she was very saddened by what happened. However, thousands of users commented that it wasn’t her fault and that her boyfriend was macho with her.

Mine: Smithers will have her first gay boyfriend in the next episode of The Simpsons

More Stories

Beginning January 22, essential travelers transiting the United States must be vaccinated

16 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Police officers arrest the groom in the middle of the wedding for not paying alimony: video

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

China: The United States is playing with fire by sending a military ship to the Taiwan Strait

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

FDI in Mexico hits third highest record since 1999

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The young man boasts that he graduated as a lawyer after years of working in construction

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

7 members of a religious cult in Panama killed a pregnant woman and convicted six children

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Honduran scientist advocates better mentors for new researchers

18 mins ago Mia Thompson

Arsenal beat Tottenham on the table and on the field

20 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Scientists say the Arctic Ocean began to warm decades earlier than expected

22 mins ago Leo Adkins

The girl says that her boyfriend drove her home in an Uber because of the way she was dressed; The virus is spreading (video)

25 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

TechCrunch Confirms The Governments Of El Salvador, Uganda And Thailand Spy On Opponents And Officials

26 mins ago Leland Griffith