Pope Francis begins his “prayer marathon” against the epidemic

33 mins ago Cedric Manwaring
The Supreme Pontiff will close the initiative on May 31 from the Vatican Gardens. Photo: AFP

The Pope Francisco, Companies Vaccination Advocate Against COVID-19On Saturday I launched a more spiritual initiative, Prof. The “Prayer Marathon” is followed by thirty shrines around the world.

Every day in the month of May, believers are invited Pray the rosary to summon the end of the plague and surely Social and work activities can be resumed.

  • The Supreme Pontiff will close the initiative on May 31 from the Vatican Gardens.

Pope Francis opened Saturday at 6:00 pm local time in Rome, in St. Peter’s Basilica. Marathon with “A Prayer for Wounded Humanity”, In the presence of about 150 believers.

Mentionsed “The current dramatic “situation” is full of suffering and pain“Seeking protection for those who have grieved their dead”,Sometimes it is buried in a way that hurts the soulAnd praise“Heroic fatigue” for doctors, nurses and health workers And volunteers who risk their lives.

The Pope also asked Our Lady to “enlighten the souls of men and women of knowledge to find good solutions to defeat this virus” and “reach the consciences so that they are.” Huge sums were used to upgrade and master weapons Instead, it aims to strengthen studies that make it possible to prevent such disasters in the future. “

Thirty shrines dedicated to the Virgin Mary They take turns every day of the month to participate in prayer, With the theme of prayer dedicated to different types of people, from From Poland to Brazil via South Korea or Nigeria.

On Saturday, Our Lady of Walsingham launched a “prayer for the dead” English shrine. Other shrines will mention youth, prisoners, doctors, firefighters, the unemployed or scholars in their prayers.

