Pope Francis opened the Holy Door to Celestino V for the first time in history

This Sunday, August 28, Pope Francis celebrated the Opening Rite of the Holy Door of Mr. Celestino V in L’Aquila on the day the “Celestino’s Remission” is celebrated.

After celebrating Mass and leading the Angels’ Prayer in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Colemaggio, Pope Francis celebrated the opening rite of the Holy Door In the 728 celebration of the Celestine pardon.

Every year, on August 28 and 29, Catholics make a pilgrimage to L’Aquila to participate in an event called the Celestine Forgiveness or Celestine Absolution in Italian.

This anniversary is celebrated at the Collemaggio “Italy’s heritage with tradition” Since 2011 it has been inscribed on the UNESCO “Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity” in 2019.

The opening of the Holy Door marks the beginning of the annual celebration held by Pope Celestine V in 1294.

Whoever enters the Basilica of St. Maria in Colemaggio, repentant and confessor, takes communion and prays the Creed, Father, Hail Mary and glory, according to the intentions of the Pope, May he receive the general indulgence granted by Celestine V with the bull “Between the official camps”Known as the bull of forgiveness.

It should be noted that no pope before Pope Francis went to L’Aquila to open the Holy Door that Celestine V wanted, Also known as “the world’s first holy door”.

After the Holy Door was opened, Pope Francis prayed at the tomb of Pope Celestine V, the first pope in history to resign from a pope.

After the confirmation of Pope Francis’ visit to this place, rumors began to emerge of a possible resignation, because Benedict XVI also did so just a few days before he became pope emeritus.