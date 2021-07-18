Priests respond to Pope Francis’ restrictions

Four priests spoke after the Vatican published Motu Proprio Customs guards (custodians of tradition) with whom Pope Francis placed a series of restrictions on the celebration of the Mass according to the extraordinary form of the Roman rite, also known as Traditional Latin or Tridentine Mass.

between the The provisions of the papal document Published on July 16, the Pope asserts that it is the bishop who authorizes priests who want to celebrate Mass in this way, as well as the place and time of these celebrations; And that the groups of believers who participate in it have a delegated priest accompanying them pastorally.

“I think the clever thing to do now is, calmly and calmly, to defend the truth against evil laws. The Pope cannot change the tradition by decree nor does he say that the liturgy after Vatican II is the only expression of The law of prayer In the Roman Rite,” he wrote in On Twitter, Father Francisco Jose Delgado, diocesan priest with a degree in philosophy and theology, pastor of the parishes of Lominchar and Palomeque in Toledo (Spain).

“Since this is not true, the legislation that flows from this principle is invalid and, according to Catholic morality, should not be observed, which does not mean disobedience. It is enough to simply ignore it, but I think it is not enough in this case,” said the priest.

What Father Delgado said refers to Article 1 of the Motu Proprio which states that “the liturgical books promulgated by Holy Pontiffs Paul VI and John Paul II, according to the decrees of the Second Vatican Council, are the only expression of the The law of prayer From the Roman Rite.” Lex orandi can be translated as “the law of prayer.”

Father Delgado also wrote: “It is our duty as faithful priests to exercise the moral duty to defend the truth openly and clearly, and to face the possible consequences. So I call on all my faithful brothers to do so.”

“Until today I did not feel the need to celebrate the traditional mass. Yes, I attended and prayed the pre-reform commissioning book, but because of my work in the parish it was not necessary to do so. But this, thanks to Francisco, is changing from today.”

The priest explained that his goal now was to “begin to celebrate the traditional Mass in private as soon as possible. I obviously cannot impose it on the faithful, but I can do so when it does not conflict with my parochial duties.”

In addition, I consider it necessary to spread this fact in some form. I’m doing it here, but it seems to me that it would be very appropriate to organize some kind of initiative that would give a bad reputation to those of us who made such a gesture.

Share Alfredo Hare, L.K. , a Mexican priest serving in Guadalajara, on his journey Twitter account, which requested official authorization from the local diocese “to continue the celebration of the Eucharist in both forms of the Roman rite.”

Father Hare wrote in his request that “the celebration of the Divine Liturgy is a source of spirituality and priestly fervor. I consider that for believers it is also a wealth and a source of spirituality”, something that she does “always care about beauty, dignity, and fidelity to liturgical rules and standards”.

The priest also comments that although “there are glorified men, singers, and schismatics,” this does not mean that “the traditional liturgy is a wealth of priestly and Christian spirituality that I do not want to lose or stop participating.”

In another tweet posted on his account, Father Hare noted: “I make clear and confirm: I am with Pedro. In his boat his captain is behind him. The above even if I do not understand, I do not like, do not share or personally oppose to them some of their decisions. Where the captain rules.”

Father Gabriel Maria Abascal, Mexican priest and author وم The book “De Mí Depends”, shown on your Twitter account that “if we are wholly consistent with Tradition as some understand it, we should celebrate the Eucharist in exactly the same way as Jesus did. And this has not happened since 1900 years.”

“I can admire the Tridentine Mass and it seems beautiful to me, but defending it as the only way to bring Christ down to earth shows a lack of ecclesiastical formation. He emphasized that the Church includes all of history: present, past and future.”

Father Abascal also said that “the Church, supported by the Holy Spirit, nourishes her people as she sees fit at every moment and stage of history.”

Therefore, “The Church is not a company that decides strategies to keep its members happy. Let us rather understand it as the Mother, and the Owner and Master of the Sacraments, who administers it as Christ Himself does at every moment of history.”

In this sense, “If Christ comes to 2021, we are likely to see him celebrate his Eucharist as it does in your parish (that’s where the clothes are torn),” said the Mexican pastor.

The priest later stated that “the Mass may have more beautiful forms than others, but Christ Himself is present” in both “and that is sufficient for us because He is everything and we need nothing more.”

Father Eduardo Heine Cuarón, Director of the weekly Presencia de la Diocese de Ciudad Juárez (Mexico), As he said on Twitter that “by decree”Guardians of TraditionsThe Pope restricts the celebration of the Mass to the old rites (in Latin) and orders that we celebrate the new rites of Saint John Paul II.

He added: “He invites us priests to celebrate the Eucharist with decency and dignity, without ritual abuse.”