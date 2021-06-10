Professor of Medical Sciences appointed President of the Society for Clinical and Translational Medicine

Dr. Karen Martinez Gonzalez, Professor and Director of the Division of Psychiatry at RCM, has been appointed as Chair of the Association for Clinical and Translational Sciences (ACTS) for the period 2021-2022.

Faculty of Medicine in the Medical Sciences Campus (RCM) from University of Puerto Rico (UPR), today that Dr. Karen Martinez GonzalezProfessor and Director of the Department of Psychiatry RCM, head of Association for Clinical and Translational Sciences (ACTS) for the period 2021-2022.

The appointment was granted during the announcement of the new ACTS Board of Directors for the period 2021-2022, which took place in recent days.

“I am pleased to lead a group of leaders who represent the breadth of our profession and the people within it. With a growing interest in clinical science and translation, our goal is to identify and evaluate new and emerging directions in research development in which ACTS can contribute and have a positive impact,” said Dr. Martinez. Gonzalez.

head رئيس University of Puerto RicoDr. George Haddock praised the appointment and its implications for academia, as well as for research and science.

“The appointment of Dr. Karen Martinez Gonzalez as the leader of a reputable entity whose work has had a significant impact on scientific and research work fills us with pride. Her appointment strengthens this institution that, for decades, has trained outstanding professionals nationally and internationally. I am confident that his leadership before the organization will allow us to develop New projects from the UPR for the benefit of the university community and the community. Congratulations!”

The Association for Clinical and Translational Sciences (ACTS) is a national association of all universities in the United States that have localized clinical research centers.

“For me, it is a real honor to be able to act University of Puerto Rico I hope to inspire many other students and faculty to join relevant national and international professional and educational associations such as ACTS,” concluded Dr. Martinez.

according to him Dr. Humberto MActing Dean of the Faculty of Medicine RCM, “Dr. Karen J. Martinez’s career is marked by her contributions to translational clinical science, leadership, and commitment to academia. Her appointment to such a prestigious association demonstrates the excellence of our alumni and faculty. We are convinced that during Dr. Martinez Gonzalez’s presidency, ACTS will achieve all of its goals.”

ACTS Executive Director Kim Witter said, “The ACTS Board of Directors remains committed to contributing by improving science. They will also continue to increase the association’s support in funding clinical and translational research, as well as diversity and inclusion efforts.”