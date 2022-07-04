Proof of tax status: You still have all of June to process

In recent weeks, the influx of taxpayers to the offices of the Department of Tax Administration (SAT) requesting Proof of Financial Status (CSF) Updated, because businesses need it to make salary payments using the new electronic invoice. Otherwise, they will not be able to deposit two weeks for their collaborators.

There were long queues outside the SAT offices with people trying to get their updated CSF.

an actAnd what happens if you don’t get CSF or RFC certification, as they are also known? Fortunately, you still have all of June to do it online without having to go to the SAT office. You only need your RFC and password.

How to get CSF online

Go to the sat.gob.mx portal in the Other Procedures and Services section, and click on “Create Your Tax Status Certificate”. Or you can enter directly from this link: https://www.sat.gob.mx/aplicacion/53027/genera-tu-constancia-de-situacion-fiscal

But, if you still do not have an RFC or do not have a password to perform actions on the SAT portal, you will have to go to the SAT offices, and an appointment is not necessarily required.

If I don’t get proof of my tax situation, will they not be able to deposit two weeks?

The SAT clarifies that the obligation to issue electronic invoices or payroll receipts in the e-invoice 4.0 system, for which taxpayers may require proof of financial position, Starting July 1, 2022.

“In the meantime, Employers can continue to use Invoice 3.3 to stamp their workers’ payroll“, he added.

What about companies that have hundreds of employees and need your own CSF?

For companies with more than 400 employees, a legal representative may request group email support [email protected] It’s an aid to set a specific time when each worker’s records are delivered to the SAT office, in person and against official identification.

If there are more than a thousand records, the treasury delivers them to the offices of the company or company.

