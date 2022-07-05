The metaverse economy will be greater than Mexico’s GDP in 10 years

The metaverse could add $3 trillion to global gross domestic product (GDP) a decade after its adoption, according to a study released Monday, which also calculated that the Latin American contribution would be $320 billion.

The study, conducted by the US economic reporting company Analysis Group, compared the impact of the metaverse, an immersive three-dimensional virtual environment shared between online users, with the impact of mobile phones on the economy.

After a decade of adopting Metaverse for commercial applications, This technology could add 2.8% growth to the global economywhich means that if you start this year, the contribution by 2031 will reach $3 billion.

Mexico’s GDP in 2021 was $1.28 billion and is estimated to be $1.66 billion in 2026, according to the platform. Statistics.

The analysis group explained that, like mobile phones, the metaverse would transform many sectors of the economy such as education, health, industrial manufacturing, telecommunications, entertainment and commerce.

The areas most and least benefit from the metaverse

The report breaks down the economic impact by region and notes that the regions that will benefit most from implementing the metaverse will be the Asia Pacific region, The contribution to regional GDP will reach $1.04 billion by 2031.

In the United States, the economy will add 560 thousand million dollars, while in Europe the figure will increase to 360 thousand million.

It is followed by the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey with an impact of 360 thousand million dollars, followed by Latin America with 320 thousand million dollars. India, 240,000 million; Sub-Saharan Africa with 40,000 million, and Canada with $20,000 million.

Although it is still a technology in development, a study by consulting firm Gartner predicted that by 2026, A quarter of the world’s population will spend at least an hour a day in the metaverse just to work, shop, study or entertain.

The metaverse is run by big companies like Meta, the parent company of Facebook. In 2021, Meta spent $10 billion on its Reality Labs division, tasked with developing the metaverse project.

Sports companies such as Adidas, Nike and Under Armor have also announced projects related to Metaverse.

For its part, Spain’s Telefónica announced in March a call to search for startups focused on using the metaverse. Telefónica also said it is collaborating with Meta in developing this technology.

