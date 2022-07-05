The metaverse economy will be greater than Mexico’s GDP in 10 years

29 mins ago Mia Thompson

The metaverse could add $3 trillion to global gross domestic product (GDP) a decade after its adoption, according to a study released Monday, which also calculated that the Latin American contribution would be $320 billion.

The study, conducted by the US economic reporting company Analysis Group, compared the impact of the metaverse, an immersive three-dimensional virtual environment shared between online users, with the impact of mobile phones on the economy.

