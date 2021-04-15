Publicis Group returned to growth in the first quarter thanks to the United States

Publicis Group is recovering first-quarter growth levels after closing last year with a 6.3% drop in revenue.

At the beginning of the year, the French company A. 2.8% organic growth Better than expected – up to 2,392 million euros in net income. Of course, the Advertising Holding Company recorded a decrease in terms of announced reports of 3.6% due to the negative impact of the exchange rates.

However, there has been an improvement in membership conditions Thanks to North American businessThat rose 4.7% in the first quarter (the US grew 5.1%) and is gaining weight in Publicis Group accounts (with revenues of € 1505 million). These results were previously preferred Good performance for Publicis Sapient and Epsilon, with more technology profile.

While that, Still on the road to decadence EuropeIn terms of income Decreased 1.8% Organically speaking. The situation here was mixed, with significant improvements in France and Germany, while the UK posted a decline of 3.4%.

For the second quarter of this year, growth is expected to be much higher, but mainly because the comparison with the same period last year is very informative. Specific, From the Publicis Group they expect their net income to increase between 8% and 10%. s It recovers between 60% and 80% of what was lost last year.