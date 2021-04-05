Pumas won the 7th race in Dubai by beating France in the final :: El Litoral – News – Santa Fe – Argentina

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The Argentine national team had just won the two championships in Madrid. Between the three competitions they accumulate 15 matches unbeaten.

They defeated France in the final, Pumas 7 won the Dubai Sevens by beating France in the final, and the Argentine national team had just won two tournaments in Madrid. Between the three competitions they accumulate 15 matches unbeaten. The Argentine national team had just won the two championships in Madrid. Between the three competitions they accumulate 15 matches unbeaten.

Argentine rugby team of seven, Los Pumas 7, won Dubai Seven, in preparation for the Tokyo 2021 Games, by beating France in the final on Saturday, by a margin of 19 to 7.

Two attempts by Marcos Monetta and one by Ignacio Mendi gave the team a win led by Santiago Gómez Cora, who had just secured both. Seven have played in Madrid, At the end of February.

In the final round, Pumas 7 beat Chile in the quarter-finals, by 19 to 7, and Japan in the semi-finals, by 24-0.14, Japan 31-14 and Canada 26-14.

The Argentine team, which will compete in another tournament in Dubai next weekend, consists of Santiago Alvarez, Lautaro Bazan Felice, Lucio Centi, Joaquin de la Vega, Philippe del Mestre, Rodrigo Echart, Luciano Gonzalez Rizzoni, Rodrigo Isgro, Fernando Luna, Santiago Marie and Ignacio. Mindy, Marcus Monetta, Marcos Moroni, Matthias Osadjuk, Gaston Revol, Franco Sabato and German Scholes.

You have to read

With information from Telam

More Stories

125 years that make a difference

10 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Cochabambinos Pettenkofer and Torrez lead the Ojo del Inca – Sports

18 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Pumas 7s, the champion of Dubai Seven

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Lightning killed 9 children playing soccer in northern Uganda

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Baseball enters the battle for the vote

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

América vs Necaxa: ONLINE LIVE streaming channel; MX League

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Joe Biden thanks new US citizens; “You have value”

15 mins ago Leland Griffith

Akon is looking for job opportunities in Uganda

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Pumas won the 7th race in Dubai by beating France in the final :: El Litoral – News – Santa Fe – Argentina

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

They filter the personal data of more than 530 million Facebook users

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

sensitive? Gomita once again worries his fans about his current state of health: video

5 hours ago Mia Thompson