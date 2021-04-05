Pumas won the 7th race in Dubai by beating France in the final :: El Litoral – News – Santa Fe – Argentina

The Argentine national team had just won the two championships in Madrid. Between the three competitions they accumulate 15 matches unbeaten.

They defeated France in the final, Pumas 7 won the Dubai Sevens by beating France in the final, and the Argentine national team had just won two tournaments in Madrid. Between the three competitions they accumulate 15 matches unbeaten. The Argentine national team had just won the two championships in Madrid. Between the three competitions they accumulate 15 matches unbeaten.

Argentine rugby team of seven, Los Pumas 7, won Dubai Seven, in preparation for the Tokyo 2021 Games, by beating France in the final on Saturday, by a margin of 19 to 7. Two attempts by Marcos Monetta and one by Ignacio Mendi gave the team a win led by Santiago Gómez Cora, who had just secured both. Seven have played in Madrid, At the end of February. The most beautiful music to listen to. 😍 Heroes in # EmiratesInvitational7s! This was the path to 🏆: 1438-14 against Uganda

☑️31-14 vs. Japan

☑️26-14 vs. Canada

☑️19-7 vs. Chile (quarters)

☑️24-5 vs. Japan (semi-final)

☑️19-7 vs. France (final) pic.twitter.com/hhwBNKnOex – The Pumas 7s (@ lospumas7arg) April 3, 2021 In the final round, Pumas 7 beat Chile in the quarter-finals, by 19 to 7, and Japan in the semi-finals, by 24-0.14, Japan 31-14 and Canada 26-14. Together for the same dream and everyone’s effort. Madrid 1 ✅

Madrid 2 ✅

Dubai 1 ✅ ⭐ 15 matches unbeaten. To continue polishing the details # Rompio_Tokyo 2021! pic.twitter.com/rG5oLRAfIZ – The Pumas 7s (@ lospumas7arg) April 3, 2021 The Argentine team, which will compete in another tournament in Dubai next weekend, consists of Santiago Alvarez, Lautaro Bazan Felice, Lucio Centi, Joaquin de la Vega, Philippe del Mestre, Rodrigo Echart, Luciano Gonzalez Rizzoni, Rodrigo Isgro, Fernando Luna, Santiago Marie and Ignacio. Mindy, Marcus Monetta, Marcos Moroni, Matthias Osadjuk, Gaston Revol, Franco Sabato and German Scholes. You have to read With information from Telam

“Reader. Beer practitioner. Web expert. Subtly charming travel geek. Friendly music specialist.”