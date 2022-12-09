Qatar will have a movie ending

Today, the quarter-final matches of the World Football Championship, Qatar 2022, will begin with two representatives from America, Brazil and Argentina, countries that, since the beginning of the long and exhausting competition, were candidates to reach this stage, and even win the title. .

The United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Canada and Uruguay failed, although they were not given a real chance to reach this stage.

Tomorrow Brazil will face the dangerous selection of Croatia, which was one of the big surprises.

However, it is expected that the cariocas team will not have too many problems to achieve victory, despite the fact that Neymar may not fully recover.

For its part, Argentina is having a more difficult time, as they are rivals to the Netherlands, who have a strong tradition in World Cup finals and, in addition, have a fairly compact squad.

Argentina’s prayers at this time should be focused on the good performance of Messi, who is certainly their biggest strength.

All eyes of the world will be on these matches that will determine the teams that advance to the semi-finals.

There is no doubt that for the representatives of America they will have to fight everything to prevent the World Cup from remaining in Europe, since, apart from Holland, it is also represented by Portugal, England, France and Croatia. The least likely.

RADARES.-Joy in the world of sports, for the release yesterday of the American basketball player Brittney Grenier, who was sentenced in Russia on charges of transporting prohibited substances.