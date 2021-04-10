Rapper Kane West introduces sneakers to the Ugandan president

American rapper Kane West On Monday 15 October 2018, he met in Kampala with the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni Who gave him white sneakers during his visit to the African country, where he plans to record a music video.

Museveni West and his wife welcomed the TV star Kim kardashian, At its official headquarters in the Ugandan capital.

“I welcome the stars of entertainment to America Kanye West And Kim Kardashian to Uganda. I had one Fruitful words With Monday on how to promote Ugandan tourism and arts, ”Museveni said on his Twitter account.

Museveni added, “I thank Kanye for the gift of the white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true pearl of Africa.” 74 years old, In power since then 1986.

The president himself posted on the aforementioned social network photos of the meeting, in which the rapper, wearing a purple hat, introduced him. the shoes To smiling Museveni, who wears a White shirtShake hands with his hand.

In the footage, Kardashian is also shown, in a gray jacket and matching trousers, the president – the third head of state in power in Africa for the longest term – presents a copy of his autobiography “Sowing Mustard Seed.”

The couple travels with their daughter North West, Five years ago, they stayed at a safari hotel in Murchison National Park in northern Africa, and arrived last Friday by helicopter, according to local media.

The rapper is visiting Uganda after the eleventh high-level meeting he held with the President of the United States, Donald TrumpIn the White House.

West described Trump as a “hero” and thanked him for making him “admired.” Superman“, In a surreal speech he left the president speechless and kidnapped, for once, Leadership Absolutely accustomed to it