Realivázquez “goes internationally” | Newspaper

The Director of Operations for the Committee on State Security (CES), Northern District, Ricardo Realvasquez Dominguez, was one of three invited by the United States Embassy through its Department of Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) in English) to participate in the “Chemical Precursor Research” course at the facilities of the International Academy Law Enforcement (ILEA) in El Salvador.

In order to attend this course, the US authorities make a comprehensive selection of attendees, as a result of which a series of requirements must be met in order to be a candidate for the invitation, of which the participants of the course will be the Northern Region Operating Area Director Ricardo Realvasquez Dominguez, approved the necessary filters to be able to participate In this session, making sure that it is trustworthy before the authorities of the United States, inform the State Secretariat of Public Security through a press release.

It will be a two-day course in which CES managers will participate, to return to work next Thursday.