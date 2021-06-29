Record: In one day, it rains twice as much as it rains in 6 months

For the second day in a row, heavy rain fell on the border area, causing serious flooding, landslides, closed roads, rear-end accidents, stranded cars and serious traffic disruptions in El Paso.

The severity was registered by the National Weather Service (NWS). Through his measurements, he checks how much rain fell in the area in the last day.

“At 1:00 p.m., El Paso International Airport had received 1.82 inches of rain in the past 24 hours. As of Sunday, only 1.02 inches had been received at the airport, nearly double the amount of rain received in a single day as the first six months of the year,” NWS-El Paso reported.

El Paso’s Office of Emergency Management (EPOEM) has alerted the community to flash floods in western, central, and northeastern El Paso, as well as Sunland Park, Fort Bliss, Bigs Field and Las Vegas State Park. Franklin Mountains, a warning that is valid until the time of publication.

This alert gradually spread across the border region, with flooding in Mission Valley, Clint, San Elizario and Socorro, as authorities began distributing sandbags to prevent water from entering homes and businesses in the area.

“You need to take immediate precautions if you live near streams and streams. Urge EPOEM not to attempt to use flooded roads.

Rainfall in the western sector of the city forced the junction of Executive Drive and Paisano Drive to close.

Subsequently, subsidences were reported in the Sunland Park area and I-10 West, a fact that made it necessary to close the road and divert traffic to the downtown area.

Just before 6 p.m., the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office closed traffic on Donivan Road at Complex 7100, directing traffic to Boskey Road and North Desert Boulevard.

NWS-El Paso reports that the amount of rain that fell has saturated the lands of this boundary, so that the more rainfall the higher the risk of flooding, so the community was asked to stay indoors, not to leave only in case of emergency, and if forced to drive, to avoid entering Flooded streets, choose to wander on higher ground.