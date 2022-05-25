Release date, plot, actors, trailer in Spanish and more about the Netflix movie

Brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, responsible for some of the best movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, are back. His new movie is gray man (gray man), a thriller spy thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas, which already has a Spanish-language trailer and a Netflix premiere date.

This is the story of the court gentry “Sierra Six”, one of the most skilled mercenaries in the CIA service. When he inadvertently reveals the secrets of the agency, he becomes their target and is pursued by professional killers and a dangerous ex-colleague: Lloyd Hansen.

You can watch the trailer or the intro translated into Spanish for gray man Then:

What is the release date for gray man on Netflix?

This movie will arrive on this streaming service Friday, July 22, 2022. It will be released a week earlier in some theaters in the United States, which will show it live at the box office versus the second week of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Who is acting in this movie?

This movie has a great star-studded cast that explains why it’s the most expensive production on Netflix. Its budget was more than 200 million dollars.

gray man Featuring Ryan Gosling performances (Blade Runner 2049And no no land), Chris Evans (Captain America between knives and secrets), Ana de Armas (No time to dieAnd Between knives and secrets), Jessica Henwick (iron fist, love and monsters), Reggie Jean Paige (Bridgerton), Wagner Moura (Narcissusand Billy Bob ThorntonFargo), among others.

Without a doubt, the most attention-grabbing of them all is Chris Evans’ disturbing and anti-sexist moustache.

source: Official Netflix Latin America YouTube Channel