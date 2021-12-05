Release date, trailer, film crew

The wall-crawler returns to the big screen in 2021 with “Spider-Man: No way home,” the third solo adventure of the superhero. Tom Holland Inside the cinematic universe of marvel. It’s been over two years since Spider-Man: Far From Home, and it’s clear that its ending will have a huge impact on this movie that he directed. John Watts.

Holland himself stated that:The most ambitious solo superhero movie ever‘Good way to raise Expectations Towards a bar that is also the last contract he signed. He has already commented that he would be happy to continue playing Peter Parker, but his future is up in the air.

Date

Marvel and Sony haven’t given much detail about the ‘Spider-Man: No Road Home’ story, but the fact that Peter Parker’s secret identity has come to light is known to play a key role in the story. Also that it will be linked to “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. In addition, it will be necessary to continue to deal with the consequences after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”.

In addition, many photos about . have also been leaked trade From the movie that gives us a preview of the possible change in the clothes of the protagonist. Be careful, sometimes they are made with games on neglected designs and even characters that don’t finally appear in the movies…

cast and heroes

Holland will once again enter the place of Peter Parker, the figure who launched her fame and who fits like a glove. Plus, it won’t take long to see him top the multi-million dollar franchise once again, as he’ll also star in the highly anticipated Uncharted movie.

It is not the only one that is repeated in relation to the previous two installments; because Zendaya It will be MJ again, Jacob Batalon I come back like Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei like May Parker, Tony Revolori Like Flash Thompson and Angourie Rice Como Betty Brant.

Others who don’t give life to their characters for the first time will be Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina Like Electro and Doctor Octopus, but in his case that was in previous incarnations of the parietal crawler. This has led to speculation of other returns such as those of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Like Spider-Man, but nothing is certain about it.

Filling the void left by Iron Man Robert Downey Jr. We will find Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, who will take on the role of Parker’s mentor.

Director and screenwriter

Watts is gradually returning to take an interest, as he previously did in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Prior to joining Marvel, Watts made two feature films. His first appearance was with Clown, a hit-man horror movie, followed by Police Car, an erratic thriller led by a scary movie. Kevin Bacon.

Sony and Marvel have also opted for continuity with respect to the script, with “Spider-Man: No way home” written by Chris McKenna Eric Summers, Those who have already participated in the scenario of the previous two installments. In addition, their experience at Marvel goes beyond that, as they also worked on “Ant-Man and the Wasp”.

Photography

It’s official, the title of Spider-Man 3 is “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.#SpiderManNoWayHome In theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/ol0zZw2Rlg Rotten Tomatoes February 24, 2021

Filming for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ began in mid-October 2020 in New York City, although the bulk of filming took place in Atlanta, but not It is being completed until the end of March of 2021He also visits Los Angeles and Iceland.

Trailer, Pictures & Poster

At the moment we only have a few pictures and a nice video to announce the official title of the movie. For the rest we have to wait.

Update: We already have a trailer

When does Spider-Man: No Way Home open in theaters?

The release date of “Spider-Man: No Road Home” underwent several modifications until it was finally determined for December 17, 2021. It was initially scheduled to take place on July 16 this year, and was later postponed to November 5 and finally to the scheduled date due to complications from the coronavirus pandemic.