Research reveals how many types of beer you can drink per day

newly Investigation It was carried out by experts from the Supreme Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), which was published in the journal Nutrients, back on the table discussion about consumption beer And its health effects on the body, which sparked many positive and negative comments on social networking sites.

This research is called work, moderate consumption beer and its effects on cardiovascular health and metabolism. It is an updated review of the recent scientific evidence advocating the consumption of beer It is associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, a lower risk of diabetes in men, and an increased density of bone mass, which may reduce the risk of fractures in the elderly.

The data also indicates that the consumption of one or two beer per day in men (28 grams/day) and one beer per day in women (16 grams/day) have different health benefits.

The CSIC review also stresses that “it should be borne in mind that recommended weekly amounts of alcohol should be spread out over several days and not include episodes of excessive alcohol consumption or ‘sugar’, because irregular excessive consumption is associated with an increased risk of ischemic heart disease” .

They also stated that “consumption of moderate amounts of alcohol should always be taken into account in the context of a Mediterranean lifestyle (consumption of moderate amounts of alcohol as part of a meal), as a strategy to promote more socially responsible consumption.”

Likewise, the authors of the publication, which is endorsed by the Institute of Food Science, Technology and Nutrition (ICTAN), insist that alcohol consumption is not recommended for children, adolescents, pregnant women, or adults who are taking any kind of medication; And that its consumption is accompanied by meals and should never be excessive.