Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness gets an amazing new promo; The anime is coming to Netflix on July 8th

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

vampire He turned 25 years old this past March, but the celebrations around the series are far from over. Netflix and Capcom have released a new preview of the anime series that we’ll see on the platform flow Starting next July 8.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness It features the first animated series from the franchise, And it will be a project that is part of Canon We know it so far in video games. Likewise, the movie was developed by CGIDesam who had already used Capcom’s characters for animated films starring Leon S Kennedy.

return to Infinite darknessThe events of the movie take place in 2006, after two years of events Resident Evil 2 (We assume the ones we saw on remake Not in the original game). Leon and Claire are the protagonists of the story againThis time, you are searching for the darkest secrets of the President of the United States.

When it premieres on Netflix, all episodes of the series will be available July 8. It should be noted that some recent rumors suggest that the series will serve as a prelude to what is possible remake from Resident Evil 4, The project that Capcom will work on after the launch Resident Evil Village.

What do you think of the new trailer for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness?

***

This blockchain is very strange, watch the following video and don't forget to subscribe to our channel Youtube.

