Roberto Baggio is a former Italian footballer who played as a striker and is considered one of the most prominent Italian footballers in history, with Squadra Azzurra finishing third in the 1990 World Cup in Italy and second place in the 1994 World Cup of the United States.

Netflix has posted a trailer for what will be this production, the movie starring Andrea Arcangeli, Valentina Bellè, Andrea Pennacchi.

The story of Roberto Baggio, one of the best soccer players of all time, with overcoming injuries, winning victories and discovering Buddhism.

Roberto Baggio: El Divino reviews the 22-year career of the Italian soccer legend. It is the story of a star and a man: his struggles with coaches, unexpected events he had to overcome and his extraordinary ability to respond. Portrait of an athlete destined to become a symbol of Italian football at the international level.

date of publication

Roberto Baggio: El Divino se the first show May 26.

El Divino already has a release date on Netflix

