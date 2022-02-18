Retro Studios presents a new image for Metroid Prime – Nintenderos

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

We just received a message that was recently posted that is related to one of the most popular titles in the hybrid console catalog. This time we are talking about it Metroid Prime 4.

New image of what appears to be Metroid Prime 4

apparently from retro studios They have updated their official Twitter banner with an image that appears to belong to this address. This is a new illustration of Samos.

This is what it looks like:

We remind you of the last video posted:

The Prime saga adds a new chapter with the MP 4 for Nintendo Switch. Prepare yourself for the occasion, equip your weapons and skills and accompany Samus in this new version of one of the most famous saga loved by audiences and critics. A new adventure is presented against the most famous bounty hunter in the galaxy. Will you be able to?

We also want to remind you of Nintendo’s latest announcements about the game. They were on the Nintendo Direct from E3 2021. At the beginning of the show Shinya Takahashi From Nintendo Share a brief status update on this project. These were his words:

Currently, we are working hard on the latest game in the Metroid Prime series, Metroid Prime 4, which we announced earlier.

What is your opinion? Feel free to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game here.

source.

