Android | How to make a call without touching your cell phone | Smart phones | Google Assistant | trick | 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

Do you use it all the time cell phone ? Many people buy their first smartphone with Android ; However, few of them have discovered all the tricks they can do with their mobile device. Here we tell you in more detail.

That’s why today we’re going to show you something you’ll want to use every day that never fails: the tool that lets you connect to anyone without having to touch cell phone . how did you do it? Follow these steps.

How to make a call without touching your Android CELL phone

The first thing will be to unlock your Android cell phone.

Now, in the bottom area, tap on the circle in the navigation bar.

At that moment, the Google Assistant will be enabled.

If this is your first time, set it up and give it access to your contacts.

By pressing the middle button in the navigation bar, you can enable the Google Assistant. (Photo: mag)

This way, you can make a call just by invoking the Google Voice Assistant.

All you have to do is say “Hey Google, make a call to…” and say the contact’s name.

At that moment, the voice assistant will answer you and carry out the call.

You can even ask him to put it on speaker so he can hear it louder.

You can also ask for other things like turning off the lights, playing music, or asking for information about certain details.

