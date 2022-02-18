Android | How to make a call without touching your cell phone | Smart phones | Google Assistant | trick | 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

Do you use it all the time ? Many people buy their first smartphone with ; However, few of them have discovered all the tricks they can do with their mobile device. Here we tell you in more detail.

That’s why today we’re going to show you something you’ll want to use every day that never fails: the tool that lets you connect to anyone without having to touch . how did you do it? Follow these steps.

How to make a call without touching your Android CELL phone

  • The first thing will be to unlock your Android cell phone.
  • Now, in the bottom area, tap on the circle in the navigation bar.
  • At that moment, the Google Assistant will be enabled.
  • If this is your first time, set it up and give it access to your contacts.
By pressing the middle button in the navigation bar, you can enable the Google Assistant. (Photo: mag)
  • This way, you can make a call just by invoking the Google Voice Assistant.
  • All you have to do is say “Hey Google, make a call to…” and say the contact’s name.
  • At that moment, the voice assistant will answer you and carry out the call.
  • You can even ask him to put it on speaker so he can hear it louder.
  • You can also ask for other things like turning off the lights, playing music, or asking for information about certain details.

Why does my cell phone not recognize my fingerprint?

  • The first reason is that in the case of a physical reader, it is because of dirt. Sometimes when we click on the fingerprint reader, it often tends to leave a fingerprint, and as a result, it is usually inaccurate.
  • Another detail that you should keep in mind is that your finger can also be dirty. Fingerprints sometimes tend to store dust that we often don’t see with the naked eye.
  • The most frequent thing is to pick up the phone in a sweat or with a wet hand. This will also create a layer on top of the fingerprint and not be recognized as such by the smartphone.
  • Mobile devices currently allow you to enroll up to 5 fingerprints. You can score the same unlocking finger so you never fail.

