WhatsApp trick | The trick to put WhatsApp in “Ghost Mode” | sports game

Did you know that there is a “ghost mode” in ? This function gives users who want to talk through the fast messaging app which belongs to Meta, something to talk about. Do you want to know how it is used? Here we tell you the steps to follow.

Ghost Mode, also known as Invisible Mode, aims to ensure that no one knows that you are online. And they can’t see your description, last contact time, among other things. Do you want to get it? Here we tell you.

Look: The trick is to ask WhatsApp Desktop for all the information it has about your account

How to change “Ghost Mode” for WhatsApp

hide your name

  • The first thing you should do is enter this from Unicode.
  • In it you will see an empty box. Copy the exact letter in the box.
  • After that, go to WhatsApp.
  • Now click on settings and go to your profile picture.
  • At that moment you can edit your name.
  • Paste the copied Unicode text and you’re done. Your name will now be in “ghost mode”.
This way your cell phone will appear when you activate “Ghost Mode” in WhatsApp. (Photo: mag)

Hide your description

  • To do these steps, you must enter the Unicode website through this .
  • Copy the code from the box again.
  • At that moment, go to Configuration or Settings.
  • Then click on your description and now replace the text with the transparent icon that was copied earlier.

Hide your last connection time

  • The first thing you should do is log into WhatsApp.
  • There go to settings.
  • At that moment, click Where Account, Privacy and “Last Time”.
  • At that moment, you should configure the said partition as “Nobody.

Hide you are online

  • To perform this trick there are several possibilities.
  • The first is to add a WhatsApp widget to your cell phone screen.
  • To do this, click on an empty area and select the widget. Find WhatsApp and that’s it.
  • Another alternative is that before opening the message you must activate Airplane Mode.
  • With this, no one else will see that you are “online” on WhatsApp.

How to blur the background of a WhatsApp video call

  • The first thing you should do is log into WhatsApp.
  • Then make a WhatsApp video call.
  • At that time you should lower the notification bar.
  • You can only do this trick on iPhones for now.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this . There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.

