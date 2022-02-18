WhatsApp trick | The trick to put WhatsApp in “Ghost Mode” | sports game

Did you know that there is a “ghost mode” in The WhatsApp ? This function gives users who want to talk through the fast messaging app which belongs to Meta, something to talk about. Do you want to know how it is used? Here we tell you the steps to follow.

Ghost Mode, also known as Invisible Mode, aims to ensure that no one knows that you are online. The WhatsApp And they can’t see your description, last contact time, among other things. Do you want to get it? Here we tell you.

How to change “Ghost Mode” for WhatsApp

hide your name

The first thing you should do is enter this Link from Unicode.

from Unicode. In it you will see an empty box. Copy the exact letter in the box.

After that, go to WhatsApp.

Now click on settings and go to your profile picture.

At that moment you can edit your name.

Paste the copied Unicode text and you’re done. Your name will now be in “ghost mode”.

This way your cell phone will appear when you activate “Ghost Mode” in WhatsApp. (Photo: mag)

Hide your description

To do these steps, you must enter the Unicode website through this Link .

. Copy the code from the box again.

At that moment, go to Configuration or Settings.

Then click on your description and now replace the text with the transparent icon that was copied earlier.

Hide your last connection time

The first thing you should do is log into WhatsApp.

There go to settings.

At that moment, click Where Account, Privacy and “Last Time”.

At that moment, you should configure the said partition as “Nobody.

Hide you are online

To perform this trick there are several possibilities.

The first is to add a WhatsApp widget to your cell phone screen.

To do this, click on an empty area and select the widget. Find WhatsApp and that’s it.

Another alternative is that before opening the message you must activate Airplane Mode.

With this, no one else will see that you are “online” on WhatsApp.

How to blur the background of a WhatsApp video call

The first thing you should do is log into WhatsApp.

Then make a WhatsApp video call.

At that time you should lower the notification bar.

You can only do this trick on iPhones for now.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.