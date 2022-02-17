WhatsApp | How to remove duplicate contacts | Smartphones | Mobile phones | trick | 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

Do you have a list The WhatsApp Full of duplicate numbers? There is a simple trick that you can use in the app that belongs to Meta. This will also help you maintain demand on your mobile device, especially when backing up to Google. Take note.

Remember that it is not necessary to install any additional application on The WhatsApp Since many times, this tends to access your entire contact list without your knowledge. Here we explain it to you.

How to delete duplicate contacts in WhatsApp

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.

There tap Contacts, then open the Contacts app on the phone.

Tap on the three bars in the top corner of the app.

At that time you should look for a “merge and debug” job.

There is an option to Merge Duplicate Contacts there.

This way you can remove duplicate contacts on WhatsApp. (Photo: mag)

Now you will be shown a list of all the duplicate contacts in WhatsApp.

Hit the combination of everything and done.

At that time, all your WhatsApp contacts will be united in a unique way.

It should be noted that if you only want to merge or delete a duplicate of a particular contact, you can do it manually.

If you have any kind of problem with WhatsApp and you need to report it, write to the contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link.