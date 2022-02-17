WhatsApp | How to remove duplicate contacts | Smartphones | Mobile phones | trick | 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Do you have a list Full of duplicate numbers? There is a simple trick that you can use in the app that belongs to Meta. This will also help you maintain demand on your mobile device, especially when backing up to Google. Take note.

Remember that it is not necessary to install any additional application on Since many times, this tends to access your entire contact list without your knowledge. Here we explain it to you.

Look: These are the best phrases to advertise yourself on WhatsApp 2022

How to delete duplicate contacts in WhatsApp

  • The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.
  • There tap Contacts, then open the Contacts app on the phone.
  • Tap on the three bars in the top corner of the app.
  • At that time you should look for a “merge and debug” job.
  • There is an option to Merge Duplicate Contacts there.
This way you can remove duplicate contacts on WhatsApp. (Photo: mag)
  • Now you will be shown a list of all the duplicate contacts in WhatsApp.
  • Hit the combination of everything and done.
  • At that time, all your WhatsApp contacts will be united in a unique way.
  • It should be noted that if you only want to merge or delete a duplicate of a particular contact, you can do it manually.

If you have any kind of problem with WhatsApp and you need to report it, write to the contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this .

More Stories

More than 375 million Nintendo Switch games have been sold, eliminating Wii and DS sales

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp trick: How to activate the “spy” mode of the application? | sports game

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

They found unprecedented craters on Earth that may have been formed as a result of a meteor impact before the rise of the dinosaurs

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Chrome OS Flex could give your old PC a second wind

1 day ago Leo Adkins

The third beta version of iOS 15.4 is already available, does it include news?

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | How to activate the “spy” mode of the application | technology | trick | wander | Applications | Smart phones | audio | Voice notes | Voice messages | seen | Mobile phones | Messaging | nda | nnni | data

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The United States to prosecute supply chain violations

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Netflix: The movie that premiered in 2003 without much success and now has broken on the platform | Chronicle

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

5 powerful keys to happiness

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Another Incomplete Competition for Shiffrin | Sports

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | How to remove duplicate contacts | Smartphones | Mobile phones | trick | 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

1 hour ago Leo Adkins