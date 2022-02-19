Android hack | How to remove the unlock that you put before entering into your Android cell phone? | sports game

When buying a new mobile phone, it is important that you put some kind of security to unlock it, such as: a password, a PIN, a pattern, face recognition, or a fingerprint. This procedure will work so that no one can access the smartphone of Android. In case you are tired of the unlock types, we share a simple trick that few know.

If you only use your smartphone at home, the personal information you have stored will not be at much risk, although there is a possibility that your family members will see your photos, WhatsApp messages, documents, etc.; Also, if you are on the street and it gets stolen, criminals will have access to all stored content, so they can extort money from you, see your personal and even bank details, so think carefully before removing security methods.

How to delete security pattern or password from your cell phone

First, enter the “Settings” or “Configuration” of your mobile phone, you can locate it with a cogwheel or gear icon.

Next, tap on the “Lock screen” or “Unlock screen” section, the name may vary slightly depending on the device.

Click here on “Screen lock type”.

The mobile device will ask you for a security pattern, password or fingerprint, enter it to set the unlock type.

Finally, tap on the “None” option.

It is necessary to clarify that after you remove the security pattern, password, PIN or fingerprint, they will all be deleted automatically, this means that if you have applications that you can access with any of these applications, you will have to register them again.

How do I know if my Android phone has been stolen?

To check if your cell Android In case of theft, you must dial the following in the dialing application: * # 06 #.

In case of theft, you must dial the following in the dialing application: * # 06 #. Call and copy the code that appears on the screen.

You have to enter the mobile “settings” (the gear icon) and go to the “device information”.

The name may differ from About phone depending on the make or model of your device.

Here you will see the IMEI of your cell phone. If this is the same number that appears when you press the code * # 06 #, then everything is fine.

Another detail that you should know is that the IMEI is also shown on the box of the smartphone.

So you can check if the previous two numbers match the two numbers on the package label.

Are you bored in your spare time? Don’t know what to do apart from browsing social networks? Well, we recommend you to try the best games Android The most downloaded of the week, you can find it by clicking here And follow the steps in the note to install it on your device.