Incredible details of a Pikachu clone have been officially confirmed in Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Nintenderos

Pikachu’s clone explained in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In this case, the data shows us that the full Pokédex entry for Pachirisu states: “A type related to the Pikachu line. Although the pacheriso It is a calm Pokemon, and still presents a danger if one touches its electrified tail or cheeks. Player PricklyBob notes that this is the first direct reference to the “Pikachu line”.

This surprisingly confirms that all these clones are Pikachu Biologically related. In the comments, many fans speculate that there is a mythical or ancient electric mouse from which all clones descend, which explains why they are biologically related.

