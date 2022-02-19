Android | How to make your mobile phone say the name of the contacts who call you | Applications | Smart phones | Google phone | wander | Mobile phones | calls | Contacts | nda | nnni | sports game

Android It is an operating system developed by Google, which has a large number of functions within its settings, one of which allows you to set phone calls so that your smartphone will tell you out loud the name of the contact trying to communicate with you, do you want to know how to add this option to your mobile device? Here we will explain it in detail. Take note.

It is very common to forget your cell phone in bed, living room, bathroom, etc., finally, leave it out of your reach, then when someone calls you, you will not know who it is or if it is an important call, especially now that Unwanted calls abound, so you will have to stop and see if you are interested in the contact who wants to communicate with you or not. This is over because Android It is a very interesting function to say out loud the name of the contact who is calling you.

HOW TO MAKE ANDROID SAY THE NAME OF THE CONTACT CALLING YOU

First, enter your device’s Settings Android You’ll find it accompanied by a cogwheel or gear icon.

You’ll find it accompanied by a cogwheel or gear icon. Now, locate and tap on the “Accessibility” section.

Here, tap on the “Interaction and Skill” option.

Go to “Answer / End Calls”.

Finally, turn on the switch called Read Names Aloud.

You have to activate the box “Read Names Aloud” (Image: Android)

Done, now every time one of your contacts calls you, Android will automatically say their name out loud, but in case of strange signs, it will not be able to translate them as expected, for example: if you have a friend with the name “J( U) an”, the mobile will say “Jota, parentheses, U, parentheses, an”. to take it into account.

How to block spam calls on your Android phone

Download the app google phone .

. If your device has an Android operating system, it may arrive by default, otherwise you will have to download it.

Open the app and tap on the three vertical dots icon present in the upper right corner.

Click here on “Settings” and then on “Caller ID & Spam”.

Finally, enable all three options: “Display caller ID and spam,” “Filter spam calls,” and “Verified calls.”

Ready, this way when someone calls you, you will know who the contact is and you will also see a warning if it is a spam number or not.

Are you having problems playing videos Youtube? Do you receive error messages? Is the videos volume locked? You can solve this problem and others with the Google Help support “How can we help you?” just click here To keep track of the steps related to your issue.