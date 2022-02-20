If you have any of these Xiaomi, you can get a free YouTube Premium subscription – Xiaomi News

Xiaomi, in cooperation with YouTube, has launched an interesting promo. Namely, these users own some members of the chain Xiaomi 11 T or Redmi Note 11And the You can get a free three-month subscription to YouTube Premium.

Yes good, Thanks to MIUI, we can watch YouTube videos even if we turn off our Xiaomi screenSubscribing to YouTube Premium goes even further. If you are interested in it, Do not miss this article in which we tell you the details And how to access your free subscription to YT Premium thanks to Xiaomi.

How to get a free YouTube Premium subscription

YouTube Premium is a service from the largest video platform on the Internet, which provides the ability to Watch videos offline, listen to music without ads or interruptions, and play content in the background.

The promotion offers very simple requirements and steps to follow. First of all, to choose a three-month subscription, the user You must own one of the following latest Xiaomi phones. here they are:

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11 T

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11

If you already have one of these cell phones, the next thing you should do is access YouTube Premium. Either from the browser or from the mobile app. next one, The portal offers you a free trial of the premium service.

Although the trial period for the vast majority of users is only one month, Xiaomi 11T or Redmi Note 11 series owners will get a three-month free trial. According to one of the promotional photos, The Redmi Note 11 series will only have two free months. However, some Redmi mobile phones receive a three-month subscription.

Renewing the service, once the trial period is over, has a value 11.99 € per month. So, if you do not intend to continue using the YouTube Premium benefits, Remember to unsubscribe before the deadline.

On the other hand, it should be noted that this promotion It is only available for those users who have not yet used the YouTube Premium free trial.