5 new features you can find in the app

The WhatsApp It is one of the platforms instant message Millions of people use it every day to stay in touch, whether through messages, photos, voice notes, video calls, etc.

One of the many advantages of this application is that it Update On a recurring basis, in this way, you can introduce new features and tools to your users. We tell you what’s new 5 jobs added by the platform.

WhatsApp: 5 new functions that you can find in the application.



5 New Features of WhatsApp

1. Review voice notes before sending them

It sure happened to you that you sent an incomplete audio or you simply need to re-record but by mistake it was sent too early. Users can now lock voice messages, all you have to do is press and hold the record button as you normally do, there is only one difference, you have to slide your finger up towards the lock drawing.

But the phone will continue to record even if you remove your finger, to stop the recording you just have to tap the “Pause” icon, and when it stops, you can listen to it and decide if you want to send or delete it.

2. Temporary messages

If what you want is to keep your privacy to the fullest, then this function will definitely come in handy for you. Now WhatsApp has the option to send temporary messages, which are automatically deleted after a while.

An advantage is that this function can be activated only in the chats you want, so you have to click on the top of the chat of your choice, and look for the “temporary messages” option, in this tab three options will appear: messages that will expire in 24 hours or Within a week or within 3 months.

3. Photos and videos can only be viewed once

This tool is very useful for sending photos and videos that you don’t want stored on the recipient’s device, but there is always the option to have the other person take a screenshot of what you’ve sent.

If this function is activated, when a photo or video is attached, a “1” will appear inside the writing bar, and if you click on it, the photo or video will be configured so that it can be seen only once.

4. Image quality

This is one of the main problems faced by WhatsApp users, which is used to save your contacts the hassle of having to delete all the photos you send to them because they “weigh” a lot.

To configure the quality of photos, you must:

Go to the top right of the app and tap on the three dots.

Select the “Settings” option and click on “Storage and data.”

It will give you the option “Image upload quality”, where you can select the default quality that the photos you will send will have: “Automatic”, “Best quality” and “Data saver”.

5. Use WhatsApp on multiple devices

Finally, one of the last functions of WhatsApp was the ability to use it on several devices, in total there can be 4 functions at the same time, which you can do directly from your cell phone.

To get this functionality, you have to give the necessary permissions to the devices to be able to connect to the same WhatsApp account, and to do that, go to the menu and click on “Linked Devices”.

