Ridima Kapoor Sahni shares her fan art incorporating Rishi Kapoor into Alia Ranbir’s wedding photo

After five years of courtship, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt They married in an intimate ceremony on April 14. While the pictures and videos of the festivities show that the ceremony was full of joy and laughter, the late Rishi Kapoor, the father of the groom, was much missed. publications Neetu Kapoor and Ridima Kapoor Sahni ‘Kapoor Saab’ was shared on the occasion, to express how much they miss the veteran actor. Now, in a touching gesture, a fan has edited the family portrait, which was originally shared by Riddhima, to add that of Rishi Kapoor. The person also uploaded a video showing the changes to Instagram. At the same time, the user wrote: “The image is now complete.” The gentle gesture caught Riddhima’s attention. He republished the post to Instagram Stories, with a thank you note. “I love this edition. Thanks for sharing.”

On Saturday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared her post-wedding scene, with the Kapoors and Bhatts, on Instagram. In it, the newlyweds are seen with Neetu Kapoor, Bharat Sahni (Ridhima’s husband), Mahesh Bhatt, Sonny Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt. In the caption, she wrote: “Family. My dad missed a lot.

Neetu Kapoor also shared a picture with her son Ranbir Kapoor and She dedicated this position to her late husband. She wrote, “This is dedicated to Kapoor Saab. Your wish has been granted.

next to mehndi At a party on April 13, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in a lavish reception at home in Mumbai. The newlyweds also held a post-wedding party on Saturday which was attended by a number of celebrities including Gauri Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Shakun Batra, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Adar Jain with girlfriend Tara Sutaria, Anushka Ranjan with her husband Aditya Seal and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.