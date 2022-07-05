Robert Cremo, the young rapper arrested for the mass shooting during the July 4th celebrations outside Chicago

After many hours on the run, he was finally caught.

Police said Monday afternoon that they had arrested Robert E. Cremo IIIa 22-year-old American suspect in the shooting who left at least 6 dead and more than 30 wounded During a Fourth of July celebration in Highland Park, outside Chicago.

The motives behind the attack are currently unknown.

According to the authorities, he was arrested “without incident” near Lake Forest, about 10 kilometers from the scene of the attack.

