Robert Cremo, the young rapper arrested for the mass shooting during the July 4th celebrations outside Chicago

5 July 2022

After many hours on the run, he was finally caught.

Police said Monday afternoon that they had arrested Robert E. Cremo IIIa 22-year-old American suspect in the shooting who left at least 6 dead and more than 30 wounded During a Fourth of July celebration in Highland Park, outside Chicago.

The motives behind the attack are currently unknown.

According to the authorities, he was arrested “without incident” near Lake Forest, about 10 kilometers from the scene of the attack.

“We believe it Karimo planned this attack from Do several weeksChris Covelly of the Lake County Major Crimes Squad said Tuesday.

“Bring a high-powered rifle to the parade, climbing to the roof of a shop via an emergency staircase, and shooting unsuspecting Independence Day attendees,” she added.

During the attack, Cremo “was dressed in women’s clothing”.

Investigators believe he did so to cover up tattoos on his face and his identity and escape with other people fleeing the chaos.

a crime They fired more than 70 bullets into the crowdAccording to the first investigations. The used rifle as well as one he had in his car was legally purchased by Crimo in Illinois.

There are no indications that anyone else was involved in the attack and investigators are trying to determine their motive.

“We do not have information at this time that there is a racial or religious motive,” Coveli said.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rottering said he is expected to face charges on Tuesday.

“Our nation needs to have a conversation about these weekly events involving dozens of people being killed with legally obtained weapons,” he told CNN.

The young man has been handed over to Highland Park Police for investigation so that contacts can be made on the case.

The arrest of Karimo put an end to hours of a long search in which the police shared the details and descriptions of the young man, as well as the car in which he was moving and asked people to stay away from him because they considered him “armed and dangerous.” the topic “.

What is known about Crimo III?

Mayor Rottering says she has known Kremo since he was a boy scout. “What happened? How did someone get so angry, and so loathsome?” said Rottering.

Authorities recognized him from tattoos, including one distinct on his cheek showing four lines and another running through them, like the traditional count of five.

image source, Reuters explained, Robert Cremo III is 22 years old.

Local media in the United States indicated that Kremo lives in Chicago, is a rapper and posts his songs on social networks. His stage name is Wake Up Rapper.

His profile identifies him on the IMDB movie page (which authorities have not officially confirmed as belonging to him) as an “American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, and director.”

In his works he often presented violent images and messages. In a YouTube video, there are drawings about the use of guns against people. In another area, an alleged attacker was killed by police.

Police said they are reviewing these posts.

In another video titled in my mind (“On My Mind”), Cremo is seen wearing a military operations jacket and helmet in a classroom.

At one point of registration, he reached for a backpack and, after cutting a black screen, the classroom was seen in disarray and the young man was smiling maliciously.

“My actions will be brave and my thinking is superfluous. I know what I must do, I know what it means, not only for me, but for everyone else,” he sings in one of the songs.

in another song, are you awakehe says he will perform “a life-defining work beyond his ability to stop” and includes a photo of a newspaper clip about Lee Harvey Oswald, the shooter who assassinated President John F. Kennedy.

Said Paul A. Karimo, an uncle of the detainee nor sawalso“Signs that will force him to do so.”.

He told CNN, “He’s usually lonely. He’s a lonely and quiet person. He keeps everything to himself.”

Crimo III lives in Highwood, near Highland Park. His father, Robert Cremo Jr., is known to the community and once ran for a local mayor.

what happened

The shooting took place during a traditional American Independence Day rally.

Hundreds of people lined the sidewalks to enjoy floats, marching bands and performances as part of the city’s festivities.

According to the initial report, the attacker opened fire from the rooftop of a camping supply store at about 10:15 local time (15:15 GMT), a few minutes after the event began.

According to the authorities, he ascended to the roof via an unlocked ladder located in an alley at the back of the building.

Local police said officers secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park and recovered “evidence of a firearm.”