The shooting was reported during a Fourth of July celebration in Philadelphia; There are two injured people – El Financiero

12 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Shooting during celebrations United States Independence Dayat least two policemen were wounded, in Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia (USA).

The attack occurred at 9:47 pm (GMT-4), while many people had gathered on the final day of the event. Wawa Festival Welcome to America.

According to local media, the shots came from an area near 25th Street and Spring Garden Street, just behind the concert venue. Those present huddled under the podium in confusion as to what was happening.

The victims – who reported gunshot wounds to the head and shoulder – are in the hospital. His condition has been reported as stable.

Events happen after hours Illinois (western US) There were reports of shootings that left at least six people dead, including a Mexican. The attack occurred in the middle of a military parade on the Fourth of July.

The person responsible, Robert Cremo III, a 22-year-old armed and dangerous man, has already been arrested by the authorities.

Subject lives in Highland Park, calls himself He woke up, a nickname he uses in his role as a rapper. Cremo describes in a song of his own: “My actions will be courageous and my thought superfluous. I know what I must do, and I know what is inside, not only for myself, but for anyone else.”

More Stories

Robert Cremo, the young rapper arrested for the mass shooting during the July 4th celebrations outside Chicago

4 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Feral: She wanted to surprise her boyfriend by bringing him food to work and found him with another woman | News from Mexico

20 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Bolivia’s Triumph: Giant Bolivia Water Lily Now Discovered by Scientists That Was ‘Hidden’ for 177 Years

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Minnesota records the Northern Lights in the sky

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Copenhagen: Three dead and several injured in a shooting at a shopping center in Denmark

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

▷ Do you think you have an enviable point of view? Beat this visual puzzle in record time | Mexico

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Horcasitas denounces Nashieli Ramírez before FGJ-CDMX for practicing abusive jobs

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

82 young Basques who will volunteer to cooperate in Africa and America receive documents

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp Plus 2022: How to download APK on Android and what are the differences with the original application | Install WhatsApp Blue on your cell phone | NMRI EMCC | Colombia with | Mexico MX | United States of America | sports game

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

Robert Cremo, the young rapper arrested for the mass shooting during the July 4th celebrations outside Chicago

4 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

US: Giant land snail invasion forces entire Florida county to be quarantined | Pasco County, Florida declared a quarantine

4 hours ago Leland Griffith