Roberta Jacobson Steps Down as US Southern Border Coordinator | international

Roberta Jacobson, at the White House, on March 10. Tom Brenner / Reuters

The White House reported on Friday that Roberta Jacobson She will step down as coordinator for the Southern Borders at the end of April. The departure of the veteran diplomat occurs when there is a peak in the arrival of unaccompanied migrant children from Mexico. Two weeks ago, US President Joe Biden appointed Vice President Kamala Karis to run Immigration flow on the southern border of the United StatesThat has risen since the democratic duo came to power.

The White House statement confirmed that Jacobson would thus fulfill his “initial commitment to serve in the first 100 days of running.” The decision has an echo because the border situation is experiencing a growing crisis. 9297 February arrived Children and adolescents increased by 98% compared to October (4,690). In March, the number rose to 18,800. Fiscal year 2021, which in the United States extends from October 2020 to September of this year, is on track to break all recent records with all age groups in mind.

On March 24, Biden appointed Harris as responsible for talks with the authorities Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries (El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala) To stem the flow of immigrants on the southern border of the United States, the President said when announcing the second man’s mission, “When he speaks, he speaks for me.” On January 18, when Jacobson’s appointment was announced, she was said to be responsible for leading the effort.

Biden’s aide has been known as a “Border Caesar” at the National Security Council. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said after the news broke that the diplomat’s work “was an invaluable contribution to the Biden Harris administration and the United States.” Jacobson was Washington’s highest-paid representative in Mexico between 2016 and 2018. She resigned from her position as ambassador For disagreements with the former Republican president Donald Trump.

Subscribe here to me the news From EL PAÍS América and receive all the key information for the news of the region.