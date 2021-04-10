Margarita Rosa de Francisco invented a new insult involving the children of Uribe and caused a stir in social networks

21 mins ago Cedric Manwaring
Margarita Rosa de Francisco. / Colprensa

Margarita Rosa de Francisco is one of the Colombian personalities that causes the most controversy on social networks, due to her controversial views that for some time now became political and critical of the country’s rulers.

This time the cause of the disturbance a tweet in which He used the “sons of Uribe” as an insult. The post immediately sparked all sorts of comments, some supporting the actress and others attacking her for her opinion.

The post already has more than 4,000 Retweets and nearly 20,000 likes. “The Oribestas will crucify you, but… you are a brave Margarita,” “Is this a serious Margarita? You have fallen so low!”, “Obviously yes. The prostitutes must fight in the street every day in the face of society, morals, and the patriarchal and oppressive state. While getting rich. ‘Uribe children’ themselves through illegal and irregular practices’, Some of the comments were in response to the post.

Most recently, the children of former President Alvaro Uribe, Thomas and Geronimo Uribe were at the center of the hurricane due to their meeting with President Ivan Duque. And Interior Minister Daniel Palacios, who also participated in the aforementioned summit, He revealed the frequent meetings between the president and the brothers.

The head of this portfolio asserted that one of the reasons for Duque’s meeting with the Uribe Moreno family was to discuss the tax reform he would soon present to the Congress of the Republic.

“In general, these issues attach great importance. It has been a meeting that has been scheduled for more than two weeks. We have also had it on other occasions. On several occasions we had a dialogue with Thomas, Geronimo and various party members, ” Minister Palacios said on Monday in a conversation with BluRadio.

Additionally, as reported by journalist Camila Zulwaga, who introduces the Caracol Code on the Caracol Channel news program, Meetings between the President and Uribe will be common for lunch, coffee, and various matters. This is confirmed by several sources from the Presidency to Noticias Caracol.

Thomas Uribe, Ivan Duque, and Geronimo Uribe. Photos: Colprensa.
Thomas Uribe, Ivan Duque, and Geronimo Uribe. Photos: Colprensa.

On the other hand, Zulwaja said that the friendship between the sons of the president of the Democratic Center and the current president of the state has been brewing for 10 years, and for this reason, according to the journalist, In the past 12 months, at least 4 meetings have taken place between the Uribe family and Duque.

In addition, the thing that angered many netizens, apparently among them de Francisco, was that only so far were meetings between the president and the former president’s children announced. Furthermore , After Thomas Uribe began to look like a potential Uribismo candidate for the presidential and legislative elections. This information supported the statements of Minister Palacios.

The President of the Republic also has friends, He’s also someone who has had it at some point An opportunity to share and listen to those who have been his friends for a long time, “ Added a wallet manager at the terminal.

Read on:

This is the new video that Juan pays tribute to Argentine Vito Baez
Donate $ 201 million to match 6 numbers! Read how to participate online, you have until Friday

More Stories

Roberta Jacobson Steps Down as US Southern Border Coordinator | international

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

And they predicted that there would be another tornado season more active than usual in the United States

16 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Discover a healthy Pharaonic city in Egypt; More than 3 thousand years old – El Sol de México

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

A man accused of stealing $ 800,000 has been arrested

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

They safely find a military man from Fort Bliss

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

“Real Godzilla”: A giant lizard causes panic in Thailand

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Venezuelan PDVSA completes offloading ore from a floating facility inactive since 2019 | USA

18 mins ago Mia Thompson

Surprised Padosa Party in Charleston, qualifying for the semi-finals

21 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Margarita Rosa de Francisco invented a new insult involving the children of Uribe and caused a stir in social networks

21 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Meet the packed crew member who arrived at the International Space Station | Video

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

The United States calls for the election processes to be respected on Sunday in Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia | International | News

7 hours ago Leland Griffith