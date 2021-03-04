Rosario Robles plead guilty to inappropriately exercising public service

9 mins ago Mia Thompson

Former Head of the Ministry of Social Development (Sedesol) and Regional and Urban Agricultural Development (Sedatu), Rosario “R” She will plead guilty to the FGR charges against her.

So the newspaper reported Globalism According to the defense of the former official detailed in detail, they will seek to pay the 5,000 pesos fine instead of the 5 billion pesos the prosecutor’s office demands as compensation for damages caused by the major fraud.

Yesterday the defense of the former official filed an appeal with the Public Prosecutor’s office to allow her access to a brief procedure, according to which she should only spend six years in prison, despite the official indictment, FGR requested 21 years in prison Rosario “R”.

The document also indicates that the amount charged to repair the damage is unacceptable because it is not directly accused of diversion of resources or embezzlement, but of the behavior of omission.

Why was Rosario “R” arrested?

Rosario “R” He was arrested on August 13, 2019, after he was Linked process By committing the crime of malpractice of public service after a press investigation into the diversion of more than 800 million pesos the former official was involved in.

Months later, on September 18, 2019, the Ministry of Public Administration (SFP) declared ineligible for a term of up to 10 years from Rosario “R” To assume public office.

On October 22, 2019, the probation judge reaffirmed that preventive detention should be carried out Rosario “R” Who remained in Santa Martha Actitla Prison for Women to avoidThe danger of escaping“.

On December 3, 2019, the Investigation Department of the House of Representatives informed the former official, Rosario “R”, Regarding the formal initiation of procedures for the political trial against him, which was approved by the House of Representatives on March 19, 2020.

News by all means. Download the Implementation!

erv

More Stories

La Jornada – Ted Chiang or science fiction writing without war doping

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

SLP Central Hospital employees announce that operations are out of business due to lack of supplies

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

Scientists were able to read a sealed letter written more than 300 years ago Video

1 day ago Mia Thompson

UNAM performs the first mixed reality surgery in Mexico

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Medical trainees who request vaccination are recognized

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Chocó has been chosen to represent the Pacific region in science, technology and innovation

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Rosario Robles plead guilty to inappropriately exercising public service

9 mins ago Mia Thompson

Mars. Chinese expedition sends first pictures of the red planet: Pictures

10 mins ago Leo Adkins

FIFA World Cup 2022 – News – Okello: “We have a good chance of qualifying this time”

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

It is a stork called sushi

4 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Los Angeles firefighters will be able to wear a Dodgers hat while on duty

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson