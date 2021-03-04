Rosario Robles plead guilty to inappropriately exercising public service

Former Head of the Ministry of Social Development (Sedesol) and Regional and Urban Agricultural Development (Sedatu), Rosario “R” She will plead guilty to the FGR charges against her.

So the newspaper reported Globalism According to the defense of the former official detailed in detail, they will seek to pay the 5,000 pesos fine instead of the 5 billion pesos the prosecutor’s office demands as compensation for damages caused by the major fraud.

Yesterday the defense of the former official filed an appeal with the Public Prosecutor’s office to allow her access to a brief procedure, according to which she should only spend six years in prison, despite the official indictment, FGR requested 21 years in prison Rosario “R”.

The document also indicates that the amount charged to repair the damage is unacceptable because it is not directly accused of diversion of resources or embezzlement, but of the behavior of omission.

Why was Rosario “R” arrested?

Rosario “R” He was arrested on August 13, 2019, after he was Linked process By committing the crime of malpractice of public service after a press investigation into the diversion of more than 800 million pesos the former official was involved in.

Months later, on September 18, 2019, the Ministry of Public Administration (SFP) declared ineligible for a term of up to 10 years from Rosario “R” To assume public office.

On October 22, 2019, the probation judge reaffirmed that preventive detention should be carried out Rosario “R” Who remained in Santa Martha Actitla Prison for Women to avoidThe danger of escaping“.

On December 3, 2019, the Investigation Department of the House of Representatives informed the former official, Rosario “R”, Regarding the formal initiation of procedures for the political trial against him, which was approved by the House of Representatives on March 19, 2020.

