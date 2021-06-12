Rural housing and social care | Editorials | Opinion

In rural areas, housing should be consistent with the agricultural activity of those who live there and with the surrounding ecosystems.

The fragility that rural families face during the COVID-19 pandemic has been highlighted: the lack of everything. For this reason, the usual exodus from the countryside is understandable, driven primarily by the aspiration that poor young people can access better opportunities in urban economies – education, employment, services and housing – even though very little of it is paying off.

The provision of relative welfare to the inhabitants of the rural areas is essential so that the abandonment of agricultural activities does not occur. Housing is one of the central aspects of well-being. President Guillermo Lasso’s government has realized this and plans to build 200,000 homes for this sector within four years. It is also envisaged to draw up a huge plan for organizing and acquiring lands in a national project.

The president’s goal is tangible. He said, “An Ecuador with adequate housing is one that includes good housing solutions with an environment that promotes a safe community,” with the aim of ensuring that Ecuadorians have “decent housing.”

In rural areas, housing should be compatible with the agricultural activity of those who live there and with the surrounding ecosystems, culture and societal needs. These aspects should not be neglected in planning the projects to be implemented.

The Minister of Housing, based on information from the Inter-American Development Bank for 2019, indicates that there is a housing deficit in Ecuador of more than two million homes; Of this total, 850,000 are required in rural areas. During the current government, the goal is to cover a quarter of that demand.

The well-being of the family in its home must be related to the quality of life and sustainability, to ensure its continuity in that environment with the potential for human and social development. Achieving this would be a significant contribution to the country in general. (or)